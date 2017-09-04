Seoul Proposes to Halt Oil Shipments to North Korea After Nuclear Test

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — South Korean President Moon Jae-in said that the UN Security Council (UNSC) should discuss slashing oil supplies to North Korea.
Moon discussed the idea with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a phone call, Yonhap news agency said citing South Korea's presidential office.
Earlier in the day, the UN Security Council held an emergency meeting on a response to North Korea’s latest nuclear test. Pyongyang said it successfully tested a hydrogen bomb that could be loaded on the warhead of an intercontinental ballistic missile, prompting global condemnation.
Moreover, the South Korean Environment Ministry has made a decision to conditionally approve the US Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile defense systems deployment on the territory of the Asian nation, according to local media reports.
