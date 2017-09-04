Seoul Proposes to Halt Oil Shipments to North Korea After Nuclear Test

The South Korean leadership proposed a way to settle the escalation on the Korean Peninsula without firing a single shot.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — South Korean President Moon Jae-in said that the UN Security Council (UNSC) should discuss slashing oil supplies to North Korea.

Moon discussed the idea with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a phone call, Yonhap news agency said citing South Korea's presidential office.

Earlier in the day, the UN Security Council held an emergency meeting on a response to North Korea’s latest nuclear test. Pyongyang said it successfully tested a hydrogen bomb that could be loaded on the warhead of an intercontinental ballistic missile, prompting global condemnation.

Commenting on the North Korean nuclear test, Seoul said it is considering " effective military responses " with the US to Pyongyang's move. Moreover, South Korea reportedly is discussing the deployment of US strategic bombers in the country amid the escalation on the Korean Peninsula.

Moreover, the South Korean Environment Ministry has made a decision to conditionally approve the US Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile defense systems deployment on the territory of the Asian nation, according to local media reports.