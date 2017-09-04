Russian Security Council Discusses N Korea's 'Nuclear Provocations' With Seoul

As North Korea conducted a nuclear test on Sunday, prompting global condemnation, Russia and South Korean officials met to discuss a response to Pyongyang's "provocations."

TOKYO (Sputnik) — South Korean President Moon Jae-in held a meeting in Seoul on Monday with Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, during which the sides discussed possible retaliatory measures amid North Korean latest nuclear test.

"The South Korean and Russian sides discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in the security sphere, including a response to the nuclear provocations of the DPRK, as well as ways to expand bilateral relations, in particular, preparations for the summit of [the leaders of] Russia and South Korea, which will be held September 6 in Vladivostok," according to a press release on the South Korean presidential administration's website.

© AP Photo/ South Korea Defense Ministry S Korea Holds Ballistic Missile Drills After N Korea Nuclear Test

The talks came following North Korea's successful test of a hydrogen bomb that could be loaded on an intercontinental ballistic missile. According to the Japanese Defense Ministry, the bomb had a yield of up to 70 kilotonnes.

Moscow criticized the North Korean latest nuclear test, saying, however, that Russia doesn't consider Pyongyang a threat to its security yet.

In its turn, Seoul said it is considering "effective military responses" with the US to Pyongyang's move. Moreover, South Korea reportedly discusses the deployment of US strategic bombers in the country amid the escalation on the Korean Peninsula.