Russia Sees No Significant Threat From North Korea Yet

The Russian Deputy Foreign Minister commented on the recent North Korea's nuclear test, saying that Moscow doesn`t consider DPRK to be a significant threat yet.

XIAMEN (China), (Sputnik) — Russia monitors North Korea's moves as it boosts its nuclear capabilities, however, Moscow does not see any significant threat for itself, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Monday.

On Sunday, North Korea said that it had successfully tested a hydrogen bomb that could be loaded on an intercontinental ballistic missile. According to the Japanese Defense Ministry, the bomb had a yield of up to 70 kilotonnes.

"We see a dangerous trend in the progress of North Korea… We see that the country strives to become a country possessing nuclear weapons. Of course, it is an alarming signal for us, such developments are unacceptable for us. This issue requires to be carefully monitored… I repeat that we do not register a threat from the side of North Korea for ourselves as several North Korea's neighbors, especially from the ranks of the US allies, feel," Ryabkov said.

He also stated that Pyongyang should stop provocative actions destabilizing the situation.

"Pyongyang should stop provocative actions that destabilize the situation. But having said this, I cannot but note that the only way to resolve this protracted crisis is the political-diplomatic [approach]… It is clear that in this situation any hasty steps can lead to an explosion," Ryabkov told reporters.

Ryabkov added that North Korea can be influenced by setting forth realistic proposals on the dialogue.

"All participants in the discussion of the problem have an impact on the DPRK. I think it is possible to influence North Korea, putting forward realistic proposals on the dialogue. And here very much depends on our US colleagues who, unfortunately, are still more inclined to speak in the language of sanctions, sometimes in the language of threats, rather than to seek a solution through diplomatic tools," Ryabkov told reporters.

Ryabkov underlined that the only way to go forward in the situation related to the crisis at the Korean peninsula is to be engaged in a direct dialogue.

Earlier in the day, the BRICS leaders adopted a joint declaration that mentioned among other issues that the ongoing tensions around North Korea could be settled only "through peaceful means and direct dialogue between all the parties concerned."

"The final document of the Xiamen summit includes provisions with a serious and harsh condemnation of the conducted [nuclear] test. But at the same time, the very same part of the declaration stresses that the only way forward is that of a direct dialogue between all the parties concerned," Ryabkov told reporters.