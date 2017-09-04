Register
12:17 GMT +304 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Russian Foreign Ministry building

    Russia Sees No Significant Threat From North Korea Yet

    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Pesnya
    Politics
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Hot Button Issue: Latest Launches, Nuclear Tests Escalate Korean Crisis (34)
    0 8 0 0

    The Russian Deputy Foreign Minister commented on the recent North Korea's nuclear test, saying that Moscow doesn`t consider DPRK to be a significant threat yet.

    XIAMEN (China), (Sputnik) — Russia monitors North Korea's moves as it boosts its nuclear capabilities, however, Moscow does not see any significant threat for itself, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Monday.

    On Sunday, North Korea said that it had successfully tested a hydrogen bomb that could be loaded on an intercontinental ballistic missile. According to the Japanese Defense Ministry, the bomb had a yield of up to 70 kilotonnes.

    "We see a dangerous trend in the progress of North Korea… We see that the country strives to become a country possessing nuclear weapons. Of course, it is an alarming signal for us, such developments are unacceptable for us. This issue requires to be carefully monitored… I repeat that we do not register a threat from the side of North Korea for ourselves as several North Korea's neighbors, especially from the ranks of the US allies, feel," Ryabkov said.

    A US Boeing B-52 Stratofortress strategic bomber
    © AFP 2017/ Raul ARBOLEDA
    Seoul, Washington Discuss Deployment of US Strategic Bombers in South Korea

    He also stated that Pyongyang should stop provocative actions destabilizing the situation.

    "Pyongyang should stop provocative actions that destabilize the situation. But having said this, I cannot but note that the only way to resolve this protracted crisis is the political-diplomatic [approach]… It is clear that in this situation any hasty steps can lead to an explosion," Ryabkov told reporters.

    Ryabkov added that North Korea can be influenced by setting forth realistic proposals on the dialogue.

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides guidance on a nuclear weapons program in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang September 3, 2017
    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    North Korea Allegedly Preparing for Another ICBM Launch

    "All participants in the discussion of the problem have an impact on the DPRK. I think it is possible to influence North Korea, putting forward realistic proposals on the dialogue. And here very much depends on our US colleagues who, unfortunately, are still more inclined to speak in the language of sanctions, sometimes in the language of threats, rather than to seek a solution through diplomatic tools," Ryabkov told reporters.

    Ryabkov underlined that the only way to go forward in the situation related to the crisis at the Korean peninsula is to be engaged in a direct dialogue.

    Earlier in the day, the BRICS leaders adopted a joint declaration that mentioned among other issues that the ongoing tensions around North Korea could be settled only "through peaceful means and direct dialogue between all the parties concerned."

    "The final document of the Xiamen summit includes provisions with a serious and harsh condemnation of the conducted [nuclear] test. But at the same time, the very same part of the declaration stresses that the only way forward is that of a direct dialogue between all the parties concerned," Ryabkov told reporters.

    Topic:
    Hot Button Issue: Latest Launches, Nuclear Tests Escalate Korean Crisis (34)
    Tags:
    nuclear test, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russia's Vladivostok: Pacific Fleet Port and Maritime Resort on Border With N Korea
    Russia's Vladivostok: Pacific Port and Maritime Resort on Border With N Korea
    Diplomatic Tug-of-War
    Diplomatic Tug-of-War
    European States Hit Hardest by Islamist Terrorists
    Islamist Terrorists Hit European States Hardest

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok