Register
16:57 GMT +331 August 2017
Live
    Search
    The Indo-Russian BrahMos II hypersonic cruise missile (pictured here at Defexpo 2014) is the export variant of the Russian 3M22 Zircon missile

    How Russian Hypersonic Missiles Shattering the Pillars of US Naval Doctrine

    © Photo: militaryrussia.ru
    Politics
    Get short URL
    1811604981

    Russia's top-secret Zircon hypersonic missiles are likely to change the balance of power at sea, RIA Novosti contributor Andrei Stanavov writes, recalling that exactly 55 years ago the Soviet K-10S supersonic nuclear-armed missile caught NATO commanders by surprise.

    Russia's Zircon maneuvering hypersonic missile may turn the US strategic naval doctrine upside down, RIA Novosti contributor Andrei Stanavov notes.

    Exactly 55 years ago the USSR successfully tested its supersonic nuclear-armed anti-ship missile K-10S (NATO reporting name: AS-2 Kipper).

    "The creation of a new class of weapons radically changed the balance of power at sea," Stanavov recalled. "US aircraft carriers ceased to be an indestructible offensive force and turned into highly vulnerable large-scale targets."

    The journalist called attention to the fact that the Soviet Union chose the tactic of asymmetrically responding to new military challenges. The USSR legal successor, Russia, continues to adhere to the same strategy.

    Russian Topol-M intercontinental ballistic misiles drive through Red Square during the Victory Day parade in Moscow on May 9, 2010
    © AFP 2017/ ALEXANDER NEMENOV
    Russia's Nuclear Shield: From World's First ICBM to 'Dead Hand' System
    While Russia's Oniks and Granit cruise missiles obviously get on US and NATO commanders' nerves, the prospective hypersonic Zircon missile might become a nightmare for a potential adversary's naval forces, he added.

    The top-secret 3M22 Zircon project (NATO reporting name: SS-N-33) has been tested since 2016.

    The journalist pointed out that one can hardly find any information about the secret weapon.

    "It is only known that, according to some estimates, the rocket can reach a fantastic speed of Mach 10, which means that it can travel almost 3.5 kilometers (2.17 mi) per second," Stanavov highlighted.

    More importantly, the Zircon's extraordinary speed makes it nearly invulnerable to modern missile defense systems installed on aircraft carriers.

    "Even the famous American multifunctional naval combat system Aegis [armed] with [SM-2] Standard missiles is powerless," the journalist stressed.

    The crux of the matter is that the Aegis' reaction time is about 8-10 seconds. Even at a speed of 2 kilometers per second, the Zircon will travel a distance of 25 kilometers (15.5 miles) in this period of time. Thus, the US much-praised missile defense system would have no chance to detect and destroy it.

    An interceptor missile is fired from the US Navy Aegis cruiser USS Lake Erie, some 200 miles out at sea from Kauai, Hawaii
    © AFP 2017/ US NAVY
    An interceptor missile is fired from the US Navy Aegis cruiser USS Lake Erie, some 200 miles out at sea from Kauai, Hawaii

    According to Admiral Vyacheslav Popov, a Russian military expert and former commander of the country's Northern Fleet, the creation of hypersonic weapons is an important step in the development of the rocket industry. Popov believes that it will have a serious impact on the balance of power at sea.

    "These weapons… [will] substantially boost the defensive and offensive capabilities of the party that possesses them," Popov told RIA Novosti. "Currently, there are no means of countering hypersonic missiles, but I am sure that they will be found some day."

    A Russian Navy ship launches a Kalibr cruise missile at the Jabhat Al-Nusra terrorist groupfrom the Mediterranean Sea. File photo
    © Photo: Ministry of defence of the Russian Federation
    'Wonder-Weapon': High-Precision Kalibr Has Yet Again Proven Its Efficiency (VIDEO)
    It is expected that the Russian Navy will receive new weapons in the coming years — by 2018-2020. The Yasen and Husky-class nuclear submarines, the battle cruisers Admiral Nakhimov and Pyotr Velikiy, as well as the aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov, are due to be equipped with Zircon missiles.

    In addition, the new hypersonic rockets could be used on "Bastion" coastal defense missile systems and on warplanes.

    US analysts have repeatedly warned that the Zircon could pose a significant challenge to American aircraft carriers.

    "Even more troubling for a carrier's air defenses are a new generation of hypersonic missiles — weapons exceeding five times the speed of sound. On June 3, Russia claimed to have successfully tested the hypersonic Zircon missile, with a reported speed of 4,600 miles per hour," Sebastien Roblin of The National Interest wrote in June 2017.

    Ivan Konovalov, the director of the Center for Political Environment think tank, confirms that the Zircon deserves to be called a "strategic rocket."

    "A single launch could somehow be intercepted, but if there are 10 of them — there is no chance [to resist them]," Konovalov told RIA Novosti.

    "I'm sure that the creation of this missile has come as a complete surprise to our potential adversary and forced him to adjust the plans for the military deployment of its fleets. They will certainly look for an 'antidote,' but so far there is none," the expert emphasized.

    Related:

    Nice Try! Lagging Behind, NATO Wants to Regulate Russian Hypersonic Capabilities
    Russia Achieves 'Considerable' Success in Hypersonic Arms Development
    Hypersonic Missiles and Robots: Russia Ready to Push for Naval Superiority
    Russian MoD Wants to Get Hypersonic 'Aviation Means of Destruction'
    Hypersonic Shield: Why Russia's Zircon Missile Could Be a Game Changer
    Tags:
    naval strategy, Pyotr Velikiy battlecruiser, Husky submarine, 3M22 Zircon, Admiral Nakhimov, K-300 Bastion-P, Yasen-class submarine, NATO, Russian Navy, US Department of Defense (DoD), Pentagon, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Queen of Hearts: Princess Diana Remembered 20 Years On
    Queen of Hearts: Princess Diana Remembered 20 Years On
    Fear Sees Danger Everywhere
    Fear Sees Danger Everywhere
    European States Hit Hardest by Islamist Terrorists
    Islamist Terrorists Hit European States Hardest

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok