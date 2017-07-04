Tillerson to Visit Ukraine on Sunday

© Sputnik/ Alexander Vilf OSCE Chief Speaks to Sputnik About Ukraine, Crimea and Media Freedom

KIEV (Sputnik) — According to Ukrayinska Pravda newspaper's sources, Tillerson’s visit will last for about two and a half hours, and it is unknown with whom the US secretary of state will meet in Kiev.

In June, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said that Tillerson would come to Kiev in July in order to "continue the work started in Washington" during Poroshenko's visit to the United States last month.