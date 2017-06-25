US State Secretary to Visit Ukraine in July - Poroshenko

© AFP 2017/ THOMAS KIENZLE Ukraine's President Poroshenko to Hold Talks With Trump in US on Tuesday

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — US State Secretary Rex Tillerson is expected to pay a visit to Ukraine next month, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said Sunday.

"In July, we expect a visit by US State Secretary Rex Tillerson to Kiev, where we will continue work that was started in Washington," Poroshenko said in an interview with Ukrainian television.

Moreover, Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko said Sunday that he expected the visit of US Defense Secretary James Mattis to Ukraine within two or three months.

"As for the defense agreements, today we have an agreed text. We are expecting the US defense secretary to visit Ukraine within two or three months and I hope during this visit the agreements will be signed," Poroshenko said as aired by the Ukraine broadcaster.

The president added that Kiev and Washington would try to settle the issue concerning defensive arms deliveries within current budget year.

On July 20, Ukrainian leader had left for his state visit to the United States and held his first official meeting with US President Donald Trump.