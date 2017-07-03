Register
21:54 GMT +303 July 2017
Live
    Search
    The seal of the US Department of State

    US, Russian Diplomats Discuss Upcoming Trump-Putin Meeting - State Dept.

    © AP Photo/ Alex Brandon
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 19 0 0

    The US undersecretary for political affairs and the Russian ambassador to the United States have discussed the upcoming meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

    Presentation of Gorbachev in Life book
    © Sputnik/ Ramil Sitdikov
    Gorbachev Calls for End of Confrontational Rhetoric in US-Russia Ties
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US undersecretary for political affairs and the Russian ambassador to the United States have discussed the upcoming meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in the German city of Hamburg this week, the State Department announced in a release on Monday.

    "Under Secretary for Political Affairs Thomas Shannon met today with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak to follow up on recent conversations between Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov, and to address the upcoming meeting between Presidents Trump and Putin," the release said.

    Moreover, Shannon and Kislyak discussed an organization of another meeting between Shannon and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Ryabkov, the US State Department added.

    "Under Secretary Shannon and Ambassador Kislyak also discussed scheduling a new meeting between Under Secretary Shannon and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Ryabkov, as well as ongoing efforts to address issues of mutual concern in our bilateral relationship," the department said after a meeting between Shannon and Kislayk.

    Related:

    Tillerson Tells UN Chief US Ready to Let Russia Decide Assad's Future - Reports
    Kremlin Doesn't Want to Respond to US' Seizure of Russian Property But May Do it
    US Downing Syrian Aircraft Blatant Violation of Agreements - Russian Deputy PM
    Tags:
    meeting, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, Sergei Ryabkov, Sergei Kislyak, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Legendary Su-24 Celebrates Its Half-Century Anniversary
    Russia's Legendary Su-24 Celebrates its 50-Year Anniversary
    Democrats, Interrupted
    Democrats, Interrupted
    T-14: Russian Tank That Changed The Arms Market
    T-14 Armata: The Russian Tank That Changed the Arms Market

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok