US, Russian Diplomats Discuss Upcoming Trump-Putin Meeting - State Dept.

© Sputnik/ Ramil Sitdikov Gorbachev Calls for End of Confrontational Rhetoric in US-Russia Ties

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US undersecretary for political affairs and the Russian ambassador to the United States have discussed the upcoming meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in the German city of Hamburg this week, the State Department announced in a release on Monday.

"Under Secretary for Political Affairs Thomas Shannon met today with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak to follow up on recent conversations between Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov, and to address the upcoming meeting between Presidents Trump and Putin," the release said.

Moreover, Shannon and Kislyak discussed an organization of another meeting between Shannon and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Ryabkov, the US State Department added.

"Under Secretary Shannon and Ambassador Kislyak also discussed scheduling a new meeting between Under Secretary Shannon and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Ryabkov, as well as ongoing efforts to address issues of mutual concern in our bilateral relationship," the department said after a meeting between Shannon and Kislayk.