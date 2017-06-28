Living the Good, If Not Unexamined, Life: The Obamas Go Rafting in Indonesia

Obama and his family, enjoying some well-earned downtime after eight years of the daily DC drag, has spent a fair amount of time on vacation. But even in the jungle, the internet follows his — and his family's — every move.

Most recently, the popular former head of state and his family were documented river rafting in Indonesia, according to a semi-exhaustive report from the India Times.

Staying for nine days on the island paradise of Bali, Obama and his family were observed rafting on the Ayung River, and while the world did not erupt, certain factions of the globe were glued to their mobile devices, documenting what looked like a pretty fun event.

As reported by the Associated Press, Joko Widodo, president of Indonesia, had previously invited Obama and his family to visit the leader's Bogor Palace

Meanwhile, there has been no end of activities to engage in and nice people to meet.

The former US president will speak on July 1 to the Indonesian Diaspora Congress, according to the India Times.