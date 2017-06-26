US Influence on Russian Domestic Processes Increasing - Upper House Speaker

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The US influence into domestic processes in Russia is increasing as evidenced by the information from the country’s regions, Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matvienko said Monday.

"We know how the US Congress is acting. Not because we took some reciprocal steps but a special committee has been created in the US Congress to counter Russia’s influence, which is made up, for which there is no facts or evidence … At the same time, we are receiving information from the regions regarding how much the influence on internal processes of the country increases," Matvienko said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Earlier, it was reported that the United States was taking steps to give two diplomatic compounds back to Russia it had frozen in December over allegations of Moscow's interference in the US presidential election.

The Freezing Russian Sanctions Act and the Deny Russian Access to Diplomatic Compounds Act are designed to prevent "attempts" by the White House to take a softer approach toward Russia and imply the preservation of all restrictions introduced by Trump's predecessor.

On June 20, the US Department of the Treasury Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) also introduced new sanctions against some 40 individuals and entities on the pretext of their alleged involvement in the ongoing conflict in Donbass.

The new sanctions include the freezing of assets subject to US jurisdiction and prohibit US individuals from doing business with them. The Treasury Department's move comes after the US Senate voted in favor of extending sanctions against Russia over its alleged meddling in the 2016 US presidential election on June 14.