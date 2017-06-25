What Syria Has to Do With the Expansion of US' Anti-Russian Sanctions

The expert linked the extension of restrictive measures with the escalation of the military conflict between the United States and the Syrian Army.

"The United States is experiencing a very strong political inferiority complex. In Syria, the civil war seems to be over soon. Russia is persistent in its policy toward Europe. It doesn't want to leave the European market in spite of the US desire that it announced a few years ago. The introduction of sanctions and the recent attacks on a Syrian plane are closely connected with this situation. This is a ‘war of nerves' that is likely to end with new agreements between Russia and the US," Mukhin said.

On June 18, the US-led coalition said it shot down a Syrian Su-22 fighter-bomber south of the city of Tabqah after the Syrian aircraft allegedly attacked the positions of the US-allied Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). Damascus said the Syrian aircraft was performing tasks against the Daesh terrorist group.

On June 20, the US added 38 individuals and organizations to its list of sanctions imposed amid the situation in Ukraine. The sanctions, in particular, target 19 organizations and 19 people from Russia and the Donbass region in Eastern Ukraine.

On June 14, the US Senate also approved new sanctions against Russia in connection to its alleged meddling in the 2016 US presidential election. The measures include reducing the financing period for sanctioned Russian banks, and oil and gas companies to 14 and 30 days, respectively.

The draft bill also proposes sanctions against US individuals intending to invest over $5 million over one year or $1 million at once into the construction of Russian export pipelines. It also will bar these individuals from providing these projects with services, technology or information support.