Two More Anti-Russian Bills in US Congress Aimed at 'Keeping Close Eye on Trump'

© AP Photo/ Manuel Balce Ceneta US Congresswoman to Boycott Trump’s Inauguration, Attend Women’s March

According to Waters , she seeks to prevent US President Donald Trump's administration from lifting or weakening sanctions imposed on Russia by the Barack Obama administration.

She also wants to restrict access to Russian diplomatic compounds located in New York and Maryland.

In her opinion, Trump's team "has been uniquely consistent on attempting to appease" Russia over its alleged involvement in the Ukrainian crisis and the US presidential election.

"We need to keep a close eye on this administration, and since we cannot trust that they will not lift Russian sanctions or weaken other punishments, there is a need for strong legislative action," Water's statement said, published on her official website.

According to the politician, despite "the full scope of Russian efforts to undermine our democracy," Donald Trump and his team members "many of whom have ties to Russia or pro-Russia forces in Ukraine" have focused their efforts on lifting restrictive measures "rightly imposed on Russia."

Earlier, it was reported that the United States was taking steps to give two diplomatic compounds back to Russia it had frozen in December over allegations of Moscow's interference in the US presidential election.

"As the Trump administration considers taking action to reverse or lessen these punishments, many of Donald Trump's associates and campaign operatives — such as his former campaign foreign policy adviser Carter Page, former national security adviser Michael Flynn and son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner — remain at the center of Justice Department and/or Congressional probes into Russian interference in the 2016 election," a statement on the congresswoman's website claimed.

The Freezing Russian Sanctions Act and the Deny Russian Access to Diplomatic Compounds Act are designed to prevent "attempts" by the White House to take a softer approach toward Russia and imply the preservation of all restrictions introduced by Trump's predecessor.

On June 20, the US Department of the Treasury Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) also introduced new sanctions against some 40 individuals and entities on the pretext of their alleged involvement in the ongoing conflict in Donbass.

The new sanctions include the freezing of assets subject to US jurisdiction and prohibit US individuals from doing business with them. The Treasury Department's move comes after the US Senate voted in favor of extending sanctions against Russia over its alleged meddling in the 2016 US presidential election on June 14.