Qatari Crisis: Averting Arab Eyes From the Creation of a Kurdish State in Syria

The Qatari crisis is nothing but a maneuver to distract attention away from the emergence of a Kurdish state in Syria, political analyst and former Turkish MP Dr. Oya Akgonenc Mugisuddin told Sputnik Turkey

The diplomatic crisis between Doha and the Arab states continues to rage on. According to the Turkish expert, the conflict came as a bolt out of the blue and is developing quickly.

It is obvious that the conflict is an artificial one, Mugisuddin believes, calling attention to the fact that while the US is implementing its geopolitical plans, the Middle Eastern region continues its free fall into the abyss.

The only two powers that can prevent the catastrophe are Turkey and Russia, the expert stressed.

"The Qatari crisis arose suddenly and began to develop rapidly. The situation is unnatural and extremely dangerous… Efforts are needed to prevent further escalation, since the Middle East simply cannot withstand yet another major problem," Mugisuddin, an advisor to the Chairman of Turkey's Felicity Party, underscored.

"However, unfortunately, there are those who are interested in the region being engulfed by chaos," he remarkedb adding that there are several reasons for this.

First, there are those who are seeking to capitalize on the ongoing crisis by seizing and redirecting the economic profits tiny Qatar has enjoyed by this time.

"Second, there is an obvious attempt [by some players] to tip the confessional balance in their own favor, which can lead to a regional Sunni-Shiite confrontation with catastrophic consequences," Mugisuddin said.

"Third, the crisis came as a result of the efforts to establish a new balance of power in the Middle East," he suggested.

According to Mugisuddin, if one takes a look at the circumstances that existed when the diplomatic scandal started, one would obviously ask himself whether this crisis is just a carefully crafted ruse.

"While Turkey and other states are engaged in resolving the crisis around Qatar, in Syria — thanks to the operation for the liberation of Raqqa from Daesh by the Kurdish self-defense forces — a Kurdish state is actually being formed," he pointed out, highlighting that this development "fully fits into Washington's Middle Eastern plans."

"However, this is a very dangerous game and an erroneous strategy that can provoke a full-scale conflict which could engage at least four countries," the Turkish expert warned.

Mugisuddin believes that Russia and Turkey could resolve the Qatari crisis. At the same time, he insisted that the participation of Iran might further complicate the situation.

"Russia and Turkey could play the most effective role in the resolution of the Qatari crisis," the Turkish expert told Sputnik, "Iran's participation in this process would be undesirable since Tehran is one of the targets of the Qatari scandal."

"The United States has certain plans for the [Middle Eastern] region that could be achieved only through reducing Iran's influence. Therefore, the state which is, in fact, one of the parties to the [Qatari] crisis would be able to mediate the conflict. Only Russia and Turkey are capable of stabilizing the crisis," Mugisuddin concluded.

On June 5, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Egypt severed diplomatic ties with Qatar in what appeared to be a coordinated move. The countries closed land, air and sea passage to all vessels and vehicles coming from or going to Qatar.