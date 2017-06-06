US, Others States' Unfriendly Steps 'Visible to the Naked Eye' - Kremlin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Many unfriendly manifestations toward Russia in the United States and other countries are "visible to the naked eye," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday following news of Russian lawmakers set to deliberate foreign interference in domestic affairs.

"We see a lot of unfriendly manifestations. They are visible to the naked eye. It is not just in Washington, not only in unfriendly statements and even facts when they do not hide their hostile intentions against us," Peskov told reporters.

He noted that "this is not a new trend, we are well aware of it."

"The necessary measures to counter [interference] are being taken," Peskov said.

Moscow expects the United States to formulate its position toward Russia and hopes for the revival of cooperation, the Kremlin spokesman said.

"We hope for the revival and development of our cooperation in the most diverse fields," Peskov told reporters following reports citing US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson as saying President Donald Trump had "been clear to me" that domestic politics should not prevent him from attempting to "make progress" in bilateral ties.

Trump has repeatedly advocated establishing a political dialogue with Moscow, particularly in regards to the fight against terrorism, and expressed readiness to build positive relations with Russia. Moscow has long been promoting the idea of fruitful cooperation with Washington.