16:00 GMT +328 May 2017
    British Prime Minister Theresa May, U.S. President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg listen to Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel as he speaks during a working dinner meeting at the NATO headquarters during a NATO summit of heads of state and government in Brussels on Thursday, May 25, 2017

    Trump Brings to US Results of His First Foreign Trip Across Middle East, Europe

    © AP Photo/ Matt Dunham, Pool
    18302

    US President Donald Trump has returned to the United States following his first trip abroad as the head of state, during which he visited the Middle East and attended the NATO summit in Belgium and the G7 top-level meeting in Italy.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The first part of the trip, called by media outlets "world religion tour," took part on May 20 — May 24 and involved Saudi Arabia, Israel and Palestine, as well as such holy places as the Western Wall and the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem.

    U.S. President Donald Trump welcomes Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at the White House in Washington D.C., U.S., May 3, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    Trump, Abbas Discuss Ways to Make Progress in Israeli-Palestinian Talks
    On May 20, Trump arrived in Riyadh and held talks with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz. During the visit, Riyadh and Washington signed agreements in different spheres worth $280 billion, including arms contracts worth $110 billion on US military sales to Saudi Arabia, according to the Saudi Foreign Ministry. King Salman and President Trump also signed Joint Strategic Vision Statement, promising close collaboration to counter violent extremism, disrupt the financing of terrorism, and advance defense cooperation.

    On May 21, Trump participated in the Arab Islamic American Summit in the Saudi capital along with the leaders of the Muslim-majority countries.

    On May 22 and May 23, Trump visited Israel and Palestine and held talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem and Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem in the central West Bank. During these talks, Trump said that he would exert maximum efforts to promote peace between Israel and Palestine and to contribute to agreement between the two sides.

    The second part of the tour included the participation in the one-day NATO summit in Brussels on Thursday and the two-day G7 summit in Italy's Sicilian town of Taormina on Friday and Saturday.

    Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka addresses delegates on the final night of the Republican National Convention, 2016
    © AFP 2017/ Jim Watson
    Coincidence? Ivanka Trump Gets Money for Her Fund From Riyadh After Praising Women's Rights in Saudi Arabia
    Trump, in particular, managed to hold bilateral meetings with new French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni and some other leaders.

    According to Russia's Permanent Representative to NATO Alexander Grushko, the Alliance's summit did not bring any changes to NATO's position on anti-terror cooperation with Russia.

    The G7 summit resulted in a joint communique, in which the group's leaders outlined approaches to such issues as regional conflicts, terrorism, cybersecurity, global economy, trade, climate and energy.

    The summit showed that the G7 leaders stand united on the majority of pressing international problems, though, the consensus on such issues as climate change and trade has not been reached so far.

    Tags:
    G7, NATO, King Salman, Benjamin Netanyahu, Mahmoud Abbas, Donald Trump, Italy, Belgium, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Palestine, United States
