Trump Colludes in Public With Saudi Arabia Announcing Major Arms Deal

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear is joined by Nadia Hassan, Executive Director of Young Leaders Institute and Board Member of the American Muslim Democratic Caucus, and Ben Norton, journalist with Alternet, to talk about Donald Trump's first trip abroad and his first stop in Saudi Arabia. The group talks about the hypocrisy and ironies of Trump calling for human rights in Saudi Arabia, the largest arms deal ever between the United States and Saudi Arabia, and the ways the Trump administration is looking to build unity through the shared hatred of Iran. Later the group talks about Islamophobia in the United States and the Muslims working to counter hateful narratives in the US and around the world.

Today's talking points touch on the Pentagon's over billing on fuel costs in order to redirect the new funding towards an internal slush fund, the growing military involvement of the United States in Africa, the usage of stingray technology by Immigration and Custom Enforcement, and Donald Trump's efforts to cut Medicaid nationwide.

