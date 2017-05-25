Russian Envoy: NATO Summit 'Has Not Changed Anything' in Bloc's Ties With Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The NATO summit in the Belgian capital of Brussels did not bring any changes for the alliance’s position on anti-terror cooperation with Russia, Russia's Permanent Representative to NATO Alexander Grushko said on Thursday.

On Thursday, Brussels hosted a meeting of NATO leaders with the participation of first-time attendee US President Donald Trump. The agenda of the NATO summit included such issues as the alliance's role in fight against terrorism and burden-sharing across the bloc.

“No, it has not changed anything and we did not expect any changes, the decision made at the Warsaw [summit] remain in force,” Grushko said.

NATO-Russia relations have gone downhill after Crimea’s reunification with Russia and the Ukrainian crisis. In 2014, NATO decided to suspend projects of practical civilian and military cooperation with Moscow, but maintained channels of political dialogue.