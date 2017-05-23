Register
23 May 2017
    Syrian Crisis Settlement Impossible Without US in Geneva Format - Opposition

    The settlement process of the Syrian crisis is impossible to advance without the United States' involvement in the UN-mediated Geneva format, Syrian opposition member Qadri Jamil said Tuesday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Jamil, leader of Syria's Popular Front for Change and Liberation and a representative of the Moscow opposition platform, criticized the "changing," "unclear" and "unstable" US policy.

    "Everyone understands that without US participation in the Geneva process it is impossible to go forward because it is the US and Russia that are the main sponsors of the Geneva process," he said at a Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency press conference.

    Jamil contrasted Moscow's responsible approach in its co-chairmanship of the Geneva process to that of Washington.

    Permanent commission work on the UN special envoy for Syria's proposed four "baskets" on anti-terrorism efforts, fair elections, governance and the new constitution is expected to start after the next round of Geneva talks in June, Qadri Jamil added.

    "The seventh round [of Geneva talks] will be held in June, and afterward the work of the permanent commissions will start and the process of discussing the constitution may begin," Jamil said at a Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency press conference.

    The technical commissions plan to discuss "all four baskets," Jamil, leader of Syria's Popular Front for Change and Liberation and a representative of the Moscow opposition platform, added. He said the baskets "are not related to the Geneva meetings" and noted that the Geneva process "acquires the character of a permanent process through the transition toward such permanent commissions."

    He acknowledged the difficulty of the situation surrounding the crisis settlement efforts but maintained that the Geneva process "has not collapsed."

    Syrian crisis, Geneva 3 Peace Talks, Syria's Popular Front for Change and Liberation, UN, United States
