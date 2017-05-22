Damascus Ready to Boost Cooperation With Red Cross to Help Syrian People

HOMS (Sputnik) – The Syrian government is ready to strengthen its cooperation with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and provide its office in Damascus with the necessary resources to fulfill its work on providing humanitarian aid to the Syrian people, Syria’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Walid Muallem said Monday.
"Syrian government expresses readiness to boost cooperation with the ICRC and provide its office in Damascus with all the conditions needed for its work as the Committee respects human values, offering its service and ignoring personal political projects of some states," Muallem said at the meeting with ICRC President Peter Maurer, as quoted by the Syrian state run SANA news agency.
Muallem also stressed that Damascus highly appreciated the ICRC's efforts made in cooperation with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) to provide the Syrian people with basic necessities.
The ICRC, SARC and United Nations currently provide the citizens of the war-torn Arab state with the humanitarian aid. Most recently, Syrians have received over 40 trucks with food and medicine from the organizations earlier in the day.
All comments
Show new comments (0)