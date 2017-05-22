Damascus Ready to Boost Cooperation With Red Cross to Help Syrian People

HOMS (Sputnik) – The Syrian government is ready to strengthen its cooperation with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and provide its office in Damascus with the necessary resources to fulfill its work on providing humanitarian aid to the Syrian people, Syria’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Walid Muallem said Monday.

"Syrian government expresses readiness to boost cooperation with the ICRC and provide its office in Damascus with all the conditions needed for its work as the Committee respects human values, offering its service and ignoring personal political projects of some states," Muallem said at the meeting with ICRC President Peter Maurer, as quoted by the Syrian state run SANA news agency.

Muallem also stressed that Damascus highly appreciated the ICRC's efforts made in cooperation with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) to provide the Syrian people with basic necessities.

The Syrian civil war has been raging for six years, with government forces fighting against both Syrian opposition groups who strive to overthrow President Bashar Assad, and numerous extremist and terrorist groups such as Daesh and al-Nusra Front (Jabhat Fatah al Sham), both of which are outlawed in Russia.

The ICRC, SARC and United Nations currently provide the citizens of the war-torn Arab state with the humanitarian aid. Most recently, Syrians have received over 40 trucks with food and medicine from the organizations earlier in the day.