US to Understand Mistake of Decision to Arm Syrian Kurds - Turkish Minister

© AP Photo/ Cagdas Erdogan US Decision to Arm Syrian Kurds Made by Trump Administration - Anti-Daesh Envoy

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Akdag pointed out that while Turkey sought to reach mutually beneficial agreements with its allies, there sometimes were no appropriate conditions. The minister underlined that such was the case now with Syria because of the United States' decision to arm the YPG.

"The [US], which is our ally, decides to send weapons to YPG, a structure associated with the PKK. But, ultimately, the United States will understand the fallacy of this step… We are trying to explain to the US [administration] that a state cannot temporarily use a terrorist organization in its interest, as this process cannot have a conclusion, cannot have time frames," Akdag said.

The Turkish minister stressed that Ankara would continue its fight against the terrorist groups threatening the country's security.

Ankara considers the YPG to be affiliated with the PKK, which is listed as a terror group in Turkey, the United States and the European Union. However, Kurdish militias, including YPG, have been receiving support from the United States in fighting the Daesh (outlawed in Russia) terrorist group in Syria.

On May 9, the US Department of Defense announced that US President Donald Trump approved, despite objections from Turkey, a plan to arm YPG in order to better fight the Daesh in Syria.

