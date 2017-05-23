EU Commission President Extends Condolences Over Deadly Manchester Attack

© REUTERS/ Darren Staples Suspicious Package Found at London's Victoria Coach Station

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The blast, which the police are considering a terrorist attack at the moment, took place outside the Manchester Arena , at the end of US singer Ariana Grande's concert , and left at least 22 people dead and almost 60 injured.

"It was with great sadness and profound shock that I learned of the brutal attack that struck Manchester. It breaks my heart to think that, once again, terrorism has sought to instill fear where there should be joy, to sow division where young people and families should be coming together in celebration. I would like to convey my deepest sympathies to Prime Minister May and to the British people," Juncker said, as quoted in the statement published by European Commission.

The president of European Commission added that the attacks would only strengthen mutual commitments to fight back terrorism and eventually defeat it.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!