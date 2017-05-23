US Pop Star Ariana on Deadly Manchester Blast: 'I am So So Sorry'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Grande on Tuesday expressed her sorrow over the blast that occurred moments after the end of her concert in the UK city of Manchester, just outside the arena.

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) 23 мая 2017 г.

The singer's manager Scooter Brown also took to Twitter to express his regrets and to thank the emergency services.

"We mourn the lives of children and loved ones taken by this cowardly act. We are thankful for the selfless service tonight of Manchester's first responsers who rushed towards danger to help save lives," Brown wrote.

Grande herself is reportedly unhurt.

According to UK media reports, the concert was attended by many children and teenagers.

The blast, which the police are currently considering a terrorist attack, claimed at least 19 lives and left over 60 people injured.