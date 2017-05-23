Explosion Kills At Least 20, Wounds Hundreds More at Ariana Grande Concert

Law enforcement officials told NBC that the attack claimed the lives of at least 20 people going to see a concert. Many of the concert goers were young teenage girls outside their parents' watchful eyes for a few hours, and now some of those parents may never see their kids again.
Armed police and bomb squads arrived at a scene of chaos. Following Ariana Grande's performance, a huge blast went off. Manchester residents claimed to hear the bang a mile away from the arena.
Grande, the lead performer, is alright, according to her press team.
The venue held about 20,000 people for the event.
