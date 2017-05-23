Manchester Attack Carried Out by One Person - Police

Greater Manchester Police Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said Tuesday that the death toll from the blast risen to 22 people, including children. The number of wounded still stand at 59.

"We have been treating this as a terrorist incident and we believe at this stage that the attack was conducted by one man," Hopkins said in a televised statement.

He confirmed that the attacker, who he said was carrying an explosive device "which he detonated, causing this atrocity," died in the arena.

"The priority is to establish whether he was acting alone or as part of a network," Hopkins said.

The explosion erupted moments after pop star Ariana Grande concluded a concert at Manchester Arena, United Kingdom.

Following the accident, UK Prime Minister Theresa May stated that the police was working to establish full details of an "appalling" terrorist attack.