Manchester Attack Proves Need to Find Efficient Counterterror Mechanisms - Cairo

CAIRO (Sputnik) — The ministry also expressed condolences to the families of those killed and injured in the explosion.

© AFP 2017/ Paul ELLIS Manchester's Transport Services Affected by Manchester Arena Attack

"Such a brutal attack, which occurred just a few days after the summit in Riyadh, where the issue of the fight against terrorism was discussed, reiterates the need for the international community to move as quickly as possible toward searching of effective mechanisms to fight against terrorism and to take decisive action to eradicate it," the ministry said.

The blast, which the police are considering a terrorist attack at the moment, took place outside the Manchester Arena, at the end of US singer Ariana Grande's concert, and left at least 22 people dead and almost 60 injured.

The summit of the leaders of Arab and Muslim countries took place in Saudi Arabian capital on May 20-21.