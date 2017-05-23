Senior Russian Lawmaker Offers Aid to UK in Investigating Manchester Attack

© REUTERS/ Andrew Yates Manchester City FC Expresses Condolences Over Manchester Deadly Terrorist Attack

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian law enforcement and security services are ready to assist their counterparts in the United Kingdom in investigating a deadly suspected terrorist attack in Manchester, Russian upper house Defense and Security Committee chair Viktor Ozerov told Sputnik.

"We have repeatedly said, although the UK was the first country that refused to cooperate with us through special services, that we are ready to share information we have. And now, of course, as well," Ozerov said Tuesday.

At least 19 people have been killed and over 60 injured when a blast ripped inside the Manchester Arena foyer during a pop music concert late Monday. Greater Manchester police say they are treating the attack as a terrorist incident.

Ozerov, who said the incident bears the hallmarks of a terrorist attack, offered his condolences "to all those who suffered or lost loved ones in Manchester."