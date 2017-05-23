Suspicious Package Found at London's Victoria Coach Station

Buckingham Palace Road and other streets close to the area are closed.
"A suspect package is being checked out," a Metropolitan police spokesman said as quoted by the TV.
The accident takes place hours after a deadly explosion hit the Manchester Arena in London, leaving 22 dead and 59 injured.
Victoria Coach Station: evacuated. @metpoliceuk are investigating a suspect package. [ro]
— BBC London Travel (@BBCTravelAlert) 23 мая 2017 г.
Westminster police also confirm the ongoing investigation.
Avoid Victoria coach station due to ongoing incident #WeStandTogether— Westminster Police (@MPSWestminster) 23 мая 2017 г.
