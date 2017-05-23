Manchester's Transport Services Affected by Manchester Arena Attack

© REUTERS/ Darren Staples Suspicious Package Found at London's Victoria Coach Station

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the statement, Victoria Station will be closed for trains for at least 24 hours, with bus services between the city center and the main train station suspended.

"All modes of transport are affected this morning following the incident that unfolded at Manchester Arena late last night," the statement on transport agency's website read.

On Monday night, a blast occurred outside the Manchester Arena at the end of the concert of Ariana Grande, leaving at least 22 people dead and almost 60 injured.

Latest statement on incident at Manchester Arena @CCIanHopkins pic.twitter.com/GEABqAk5rr — G M Police (@gmpolice) 23 мая 2017 г.

​The incident is currently being treated by the police as a terrorist attack.