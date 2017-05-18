Register
13:29 GMT +318 May 2017
Live
    Search
    A Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighter rests with his weapon on a vehicle camouflaged with mud, north of Raqqa city, Syria November 7, 2016

    Washington 'Won't Stop Supporting' Syrian Kurds Despite Erdogan's Efforts

    © REUTERS/ Rodi Said
    Politics
    Get short URL
    130523

    The United States is unlikely to abandon the Syrian Kurds, Washington's primary ally in the anti-Daesh campaign, despite President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's efforts to convince President Donald Trump to review the issue, political commentator Hilal Koylu told Sputnik Turkey.

    "Erdogan has openly said that any talks with the YPG are unacceptable for Turkey. The question then is whether Trump would continue dialogue with the Syrian Kurds [despite Ankara's opposition]. We can answer in the affirmative since the Trump administration has been crystal clear on what its priority goals in the region are. This has been confirmed by Turkish and American diplomats, as well as military sources. The United States has achieved the most in its anti-Daesh efforts by working with the YPG. This is why the US will not stop supporting the Kurds," she explained.

    Washington's close cooperation with the Kurds, particularly the People's Protection Units (YPG), has been a major concern for Ankara since it views any groups affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) as terrorist organizations. The issue has been a major point of contention plaguing the already strained bilateral relationship.

    US President Donald Trump's meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Washington on May 16, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque
    Erdogan's 'Historic' Visit to US Fails to Produce Outcome Turkey Wanted
    Erdogan was determined to discuss the matter during a meeting with Donald Trump. The two leaders apparently did not reach a consensus on the issue during Tuesday's encounter which lasted only 20 minutes.

    Ankara has been fiercely opposed to improving relations with the Kurds to promote counterterrorism activities in the region due to concerns that this could fuel unrest at home and lead to Turkey disintegrating, Hilal Koylu explained.

    "At the same time, the US and Russia have said that ignoring the Kurdish factor is an unsound strategy. I think that Ankara should listen to them. There was a time when the ruling Justice and Development Party managed to open dialogue with the Kurds. However, this dialogue later turned into an open confrontation, affecting the situation in the region. Turkish diplomats have increasingly urged Ankara to review its stance on the Kurds. It is likely that the Erdogan government will soon have to address the issue of how Turkey could maintain cooperation with the Kurds and whether it is at all possible," she said.

    Turkish leadership won't be able to offer a joint stance on the matter in the near future, the analyst added.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Turkey, US to Further Cooperate Despite Discord on Syrian Kurds
    Washington Chose Kurds for Raqqa Op Since They 'Cost Less Than Turkish Soldiers'
    Turkey Plans to Create Military Base in Syria's North
    Kurdish Expansion Plans Risk Undermining Russia-Sponsored Safe Zones in Syria
    Tags:
    counterterrorism, Syrian Kurds, Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), Hilal Koylu, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Donald Trump, Syria, Turkey, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Dress to Impress: The Most Daring Outfits of the Cannes Film Festival
    Dress to Impress: The Most Daring Outfits of the Cannes Film Festival
    Top Secret
    Top Secret
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok