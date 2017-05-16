US Backs Turkey in Fight Against Daesh, PKK - Trump at Talks With Erdogan

Trump said that the US backs Turkey "in the fight against terrorist groups like ISIS [Daesh] and the PKK [Kurdistan Workers’ Party outlawed in Turkey] and ensure they have no safe quarter."

The US will promptly deliver US military equipment ordered by Turkey, Trump said. "Military equipment was ordered by Turkey and the president [Erdogan]," Trump stated.

Erdogan called for cooperation with the US in the Middle Eastern region, saying that it is "very important for the rest of the world."

The Turkish president said that both states are committed to fighting all forms of terrorism.

Turkey takes into consideration joint steps it can take with the US in Syria and Iraq.

He added that Ankara is determined to expand ties with the US. Turkey, the US agreed on expanding economic, energy and defense ties.

"It is a great honor to have President Erdogan from Turkey here," Trump said greeting Erdogan.

Trump added that he and Erdogan would have a long and hard discussion, but it would be very successful and will improve the already great relationship between the two leaders.