Trump’s Comments Undermine Office of US President - Ex-CIA Chief

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Monday, the Washington Post newspaper reported that Trump had shared with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov intelligence about the Daesh terror group (banned in Russia) without the permission of the US ally nation that had obtained it.

© Photo: RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY Kremlin Dismisses Media Claims on Trump Allegedly Passing Secret Info to Lavrov

"The problem that really bothers me is that it undermines the credibility of the office of the presidency. He is president of the United States. He is not a reality TV star," Panetta said on CNN’s "New Day" program.

Trump on Tuesday morning said he had every right to share with Russian officials facts about the fight against terrorism and airline safety.

Panetta, who served as defense secretary from 2011-2013 and CIA director from 2009-2011, said Trump should understand that his words have consequences, and he should take responsibility for the country and national security.