Trump Says Had Right to Share With Russia Facts on Terror, Airline Flight Safety

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – On Monday, the Washington Post newspaper reported, citing officials, that Trump had revealed in a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and ambassador to the United States Sergei Kislyak highly classified information.

"As President I wanted to share with Russia (at an openly scheduled W.H. [the White House] meeting) which I have the absolute right to do, facts pertaining to terrorism and airline flight safety. Humanitarian reasons, plus I want Russia to greatly step up their fight against ISIS [Daesh] & terrorism," Trump said in a tweet.

As President I wanted to share with Russia (at an openly scheduled W.H. meeting) which I have the absolute right to do, facts pertaining…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 16 мая 2017 г.

…to terrorism and airline flight safety. Humanitarian reasons, plus I want Russia to greatly step up their fight against ISIS & terrorism. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 16 мая 2017 г.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said that the claims are false, while Trump in a meeting with Lavrov and Kislyak had discussed a wide range of issues related to counter-terrorism, but had not mentioned sources, methods or military operations,.

Also, National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster said Trump and Lavrov have not discussed intelligence sources or military operations during their meeting.

Deputy National Security Adviser Dina Powell also confirmed that US media claims that Donald Trump in a meeting with the Russian Foreign Minister and Ambassador released classified information is completely inaccurate.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also described the claim as "nonsense."