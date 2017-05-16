Trump Says Had Right to Share With Russia Facts on Terror, Airline Flight Safety

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – On Monday, the Washington Post newspaper reported, citing officials, that Trump had revealed in a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and ambassador to the United States Sergei Kislyak highly classified information.
"As President I wanted to share with Russia (at an openly scheduled W.H. [the White House] meeting) which I have the absolute right to do, facts pertaining to terrorism and airline flight safety. Humanitarian reasons, plus I want Russia to greatly step up their fight against ISIS [Daesh] & terrorism," Trump said in a tweet.
Also, National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster said Trump and Lavrov have not discussed intelligence sources or military operations during their meeting.
Deputy National Security Adviser Dina Powell also confirmed that US media claims that Donald Trump in a meeting with the Russian Foreign Minister and Ambassador released classified information is completely inaccurate.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also described the claim as "nonsense."
