Tillerson Says Trump Did Not Discuss Sources, Methods With Lavrov

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump in a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Ambassador Sergey Kislyak has discussed a wide range of issues related to counter-terrorism, but did not mention sources, methods or military operations, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said in a statement.

"During President Trump's meeting with Foreign Minister Lavrov a broad range of subjects were discussed among which were common efforts and threats regarding counter-terrorism," Tillerson said in the statement on Monday. "[They] did not discuss sources, methods or military operations."

Also, National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster said Trump and Lavrov have not discussed intelligence sources or military operations during their meeting.

"[During the meeting between Trump and Lavrov] at no time were any intelligence sources or methods discussed and no military operations were disclosed that were not already known publicly," McMaster stated on Monday.

Deputy National Security Adviser Dina Powell also confirmed that US media claims that Donald Trump in a meeting with the Russian Foreign Minister and Ambassador released classified information is completely inaccurate.

"This story [published by The Washington Post] is false. The president only discussed the common threats that both countries faced," Powell stated on Monday.