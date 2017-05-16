McMaster Denies Trump Revealed Top Secret Info to Russia

This is hardly the first time the paper who claims "Democracy Dies in Darkness" has shined a light on something that never happened.

"The story that came out tonight is false," McMaster said.

The Washington Post published a report indicating that US President Donald Trump shared classified intelligence to Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"I was in the room, it didn't happen," the National Security Adviser said.

The Post previously reported that Russian hackers breached the electric grid in Vermont. That story also turned out to be false. Post reporters skipped a basic practice in journalism to verify with utilities officials that a breach had occurred.

What's more, the WaPo has led the "fake news" brigade, publishing the names of sites in an attempt to blacklist them from public trust. These included Sputnik News, TruthOut, Zero Hedge, the Drudge Report and WikiLeaks. The Post ran a correction later on stating that "The Post… does not itself vouch for the validity of PropOrNot's findings regarding any individual media outlet."