04 January 2017
    Washington Post

    WashPo's Story on Russian Hackers Accessing US Power Grid was Fake News

    © AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    The Washington Post, a media outlet leading the charge against “fake news,” is apologizing again after publishing an alarming story falsely claiming that Russian hackers had penetrated the US power grid through a Vermont utility.

    The headline of the original story declared, “Russian operation hacked a Vermont utility, showing risk to US electrical grid security, officials say.” But the story was a fabrication. The article, which sourced unnamed officials, was rapidly debunked as officials stated that there was no evidence that the Russian government hacked or targeted the utility. Not only was there no penetration of the US power grid by Russia, there was no penetration by anyone.

    Washington Post headquarters
    © Flickr/ Bill Walsh
    Journalism Fail: Washington Post Story on ‘Fake News’ Was Fake
    The story remains active on their website, with its false headline, though an editor's note has been added asserting that “an earlier version of this story incorrectly said that Russian hackers had penetrated the US electric grid. Authorities say there is no indication of that so far. The computer at Burlington Electric that was hacked was not attached to the grid.”

    According to a thorough debunking of the original story by Glenn Greenwald at The Intercept, The Washington Post failed to contact Burlington Electric before running its sensationalized piece. If The Washington Post had performed even this extremely basic journalistic duty, they would have learned that the laptop in question was not connected to the network that controls the power grid.

    “Media reports stating that Burlington Electric was hacked or that the electric grid was breached are false,” the company said on their website.

    Greenwald also pointed out that malware can be bought and sold by anyone.

    “Assuming that Russian-made malware must have been used by Russians is as irrational as finding a Russian-made Kalishnikov AKM rifle at a crime scene and assuming the killer must be Russian,” Greenwald wrote.

    On Monday, the Washington Post released a followup article, admitting that they were incorrect.

    Outside CNN Center
    © Flickr/ Ayush
    Fake News: CNN Lied About Russian Retaliation Against American Children

    “The Post initially reported incorrectly that the country’s electric grid had been penetrated through a Vermont utility,” the new article states. “After Burlington Electric released its statement saying that the potentially compromised laptop had not been connected to the grid, The Post immediately corrected its article and later added an editor’s note explaining the change.”

    Unfortunately, as many have noted, the story is already out there, as dozens of other outlets picked it up and enthusiastically sought to continue anti-Russian hysteria.

    Officials, including the governor of Vermont, went so far as to put out tough-guy statements in response to the Post’s fabrications.

    “Vermonters and all Americans should be both alarmed and outraged that one of the world’s leading thugs, Vladimir Putin, has been attempting to hack our electric grid, which we rely upon to support our quality of life, economy, health, and safety,” Vermont’s Democratic governor, Peter Shumlin, said in a statement. “This episode should highlight the urgent need for our federal government to vigorously pursue and put an end to this sort of Russian meddling.”

    Maybe the Post is right, and “fake news” is a problem. However, if they really do want to clean up the business of reporting, it appears they should start in their own newsroom.

      Angus Gallagher
      Who works for the WP?
      Anne Applebaum- neocon NATO fanatic, propagandist, Hilary acolyte, arms industry lobbyist, wife of a former Polish FM, and all-round Russophobe extraordinaire with a particular interest in disinformation.
      Think about it.....
    • Reply
      jasin reply toAngus Gallagher(Show commentHide comment)
      Angus Gallagher, Applebaum is a traditional Irish name, isn't it? *sarcasm*
    • Reply
      Angus Gallagherin reply tojas(Show commentHide comment)
      jas, she's a nasty piece of work- everything from winging she's the victim of a Russian media smear campaign to Project Fear and whitewashing migrant crimes in the EU.
      No dear friend, she's sure not Irish lol.
    • Reply
      malcholmh
      If it's in american news and it's anti Russian, chances are it's another LIE.
