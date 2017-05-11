Register
14:43 GMT +311 May 2017
Live
    Search
    A handout photo made available by the Russian Foreign Ministry on May 10, 2017 shows US President Donald J. Trump (L) posing with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during a meeting at the White House in Washington, DC.

    Kremlin Expresses 'Cautious Optimism' After Lavrov's Talks With Trump, Tillerson

    © Photo: RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 103 0 0

    The Kremlin spokesman expressed "cautious optimism" after the Russian foreign minister's talks with the US secretary of state and President Donald Trump.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — It is too early to draw conclusions of a possible thaw in Russian-US relations but the fact that dialogue is being conducted is positive in itself, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

    "It is too early to draw any conclusions. Of course, the very fact that dialogue is conducted is very positive," Peskov told reporters when asked to assess Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's visit to Washington on Wednesday.

    Recounting three phone calls between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump in addition to Lavrov's and US State Secretary Rex Tillerson's mutual visits, Peskov urged "cautious optimism, because a lot of work awaits us ahead."

    "We are guided by the fact that the two presidents will be at the G20 in Hamburg at the same time, it can be a good occasion for their meeting," Peskov said.

    On Wednesday, Lavrov held meetings with Tillerson and Trump in Washington and said that the Russian and US presidents would hold a meeting during the G20 summit.

    On May 2, Putin and Trump held a phone conversation and spoke in favor of organizing a personal meeting on the sidelines of the Hamburg summit, which will take place on July 7-8.

    Peskov rejected the assumption that there is any connection between the possible replacement of the Russian ambassador in the United States and the dismissal of FBI Director James Comey.

    "We do not announce personnel changes, if and when relevant decrees are signed by the president, we will inform you about it," Peskov told reporters.

    Asked whether the situation looks like an exchange: US President Donald Trump dismisses the FBI director, who was investigating his alleged ties with Russia, and Moscow replaces Ambassador to the US Sergei Kislyak, Peskov said: "No, it does not look like it. We do not conduct any exchanges of our ambassadors."

    U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (R) shakes hands with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov before their meeting at the State Department in Washington, U.S., May 10, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Yuri Gripas
    Lavrov After Meeting US President: Russia Agrees With Trump on Most Important Thing to Do in Syria
    On May 9, the FBI director was fired because, according to the administration of US President Donald Trump, he mishandled the probe into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server during her term as Secretary of State. Trump fired Comey based on the recommendation of both Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

    Trump scolded Comey in a letter announcing his dismissal, stating, "You are not able to effectively lead" the FBI. As such, a change in leadership was necessary to rebuild trust between the White House and law enforcement.

    Related:

    Lavrov Meets Tillerson, Trump in Washington as Two Nations Seek Better Relations
    Tillerson Tells Lavrov Sanctions to Stay Until Minsk Deal Implemented
    Tillerson Says 'Broad Range of Topics' Will Be Discussed With Russian FM Lavrov
    Tillerson Comments on Upcoming Lavrov's US Visit
    Tags:
    Rex Tillerson, Donald Trump, Dmitry Peskov, Sergei Lavrov, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Brigitte Macron: Meet the New First Lady of the French Republic
    Brigitte Macron: Meet the New First Lady of the French Republic
    Giving the Boot
    Trump to Comey: You're Fired!
    Results of the French Presidential Election
    Results of the French Presidential Election

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok