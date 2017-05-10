Register
15:58 GMT +310 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

    Lavrov's Visit to Washington to 'Pave the Way' For Putin-Trump Meeting

    © Sputnik/ Grigoriy Sisoev
    Politics
    Get short URL
    145150

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is scheduled to meet with US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in Washington DC on Wednesday. The visit, which is expected to focus on the Syrian conflict and the civil war in Ukraine, comes amid high expectations of a thaw between Moscow and Washington.

    Vladimir Dzhabarov, the first deputy chairman of the Federation Council's Committee for International Affairs, told Radio Sputnik that joint counterterrorism activities are the primary topic on which Russia and the United States could find common ground "rather easily."

    "This is the most relevant issue today. This is where we can find areas of common interest. The important thing is that it should not be limited to a statement on joint efforts. Our partners in the United States must make a real contribution to fighting Daesh. In other words, they should not be looking for 'good' and 'bad' terrorists, but focus on tackling all terrorists," he said.

    Dzhabarov pointed out that this would be the first step toward a rapprochement between Moscow and Washington.

    In this April 21, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump poses for a portrait in the Oval Office in Washington after an interview with The Associated Press.
    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    By Imposing Anti-Syria Sanctions 'In the Name of Democracy', US Achieved 'Starkly Opposite Results'
    "This way we could find common ground on numerous issues in the Middle East and Syria," he said. "There are other issues that need to be resolved. Clearly, the Ukrainian conflict is one of them. The Minsk agreements have to be observed. This is the only deal that could bring peace to Donbass."

    Russian diplomat Sergei Ordzhonikidze, who served as the Director-General of the UN Office at Geneva from 2002-2011, said that the talks are likely to focus on Syria, Ukraine and the North Korean issue.

    "Clearly, Syria will be the main issue on the agenda. They will also discuss the resolution of the Korean crisis. Americans are also likely to mention Ukraine. When it comes to Syria, we need to reach an agreement on security zones and cooperation between our coalitions. We also need to find common ground on joint counterterrorism efforts beyond Syria. We also need to reach an agreement that the US would not threaten North Korea and Pyongyang would refrain from developing nuclear weapons," he told Radio Sputnik.

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson enter a hall during their meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 12, 2017
    © Sputnik/ Ramil Sitdikov
    Tillerson to Attend Lavrov-Trump Meeting in Washington
    Ordzhonikidze said that relations between Russia and the United States have been overshadowed by numerous points of contention, so both countries need to make small steps to mend them.

    The diplomat also said that Lavrov's visit to Washington would pave the way for Putin's talks with Trump.

    "This is how it usually goes. Foreign ministers prepare meetings for their leaders. They talk over issues so that the heads of state could tackle major challenges without getting into details," he said.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    US Moves in Venezuela Expose Washington’s Hypocrisy on Russia
    Regime Change and Jihad: Two Sides of the Same Maniacal Coin in Syria
    Trump's Advisers Reportedly Propose Plan to Change US Strategy in Afghanistan
    Mahmoud Abbas: 'There Is a Kind of Rapprochement Between Moscow and Washington'
    Tags:
    Syrian conflict, Syrian crisis, official visit, Vladimir Dzhabarov, Sergei Ordzhonikidze, Sergei Lavrov, Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Brigitte Macron: Meet the New First Lady of the French Republic
    Brigitte Macron: Meet the New First Lady of the French Republic
    Giving the Boot
    Trump to Comey: You're Fired!
    Results of the French Presidential Election
    Results of the French Presidential Election

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok