Russian Foreign Ministry Confirms Lavrov to Meet Trump in US on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) —On Tuesday, Lavrov started his working visit to the United States. Later in the Tuesday, a US official from the White House confirmed the media reports about the Wednesday meeting between the US president and the Russian minister.

"Yes," the spokesperson said, answering a question about the possibility of the meeting between Lavrov and Trump.

Lavrov is also scheduled to meet with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and they are expected to discuss the crises in Ukraine and Syria.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Tillerson and Lavrov will exchange views on key problems of the international agenda and discuss topical issues of the bilateral relations at the upcoming talks.

In April, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson visited Moscow and held a meeting with Lavrov, as well with Russian President Vladimir Putin.