FBI Chief Accused of Lying to Congress on Details of Clinton Email Scandal

According to a report from the Washington Post, Comey made an overstatement when he said Abedin had “forwarded hundreds and thousands of emails, some of which contain classified information.’’

The Post’s sources claim that while Abedin did sometimes forward emails to her husband, disgraced former Congressman Anthony Weiner, it was a far smaller number than what Comey stated.

“Somehow, her emails were being forwarded to Anthony Weiner, including classified information,” Comey also said, adding, “His then-spouse Huma Abedin appears to have had a regular practice of forwarding emails to him for him I think to print out for her so she could then deliver them to the secretary of state.”

The paper’s sources also dispute this claim, saying that it was not a “regular practice” and that “none of the forwarded emails were marked classified, but a small number — a handful, one person said — contained information that was later judged to contain classified information.”

The emails were discovered amid a probe into allegations that Weiner was engaging in sexually explicit conversations with a 15-year-old girl, including an exchange of photographs.

The investigation led to a laptop being seized from the home Weiner shared with wife Abedin. Two weeks before the election, Comey announced that emails related to the candidate’s private email server may have been found on a laptop used by both Weiner and Abedin, prompting the agency to reopen their probe into the scandal.

The Democrats, including Clinton herself, have blamed the reopening on the investigation for her loss to Trump in November 2016, along with usual suspects Russia and internet trolls.