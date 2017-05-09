Register
00:48 GMT +310 May 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    FBI Director James Comey takes questions from members of the media during a news conference, Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2014, in Boston. Comey is visiting the Boston division to meet with employees and law enforcement partners and talk about the FBI's priorities.

    FBI Chief Accused of Lying to Congress on Details of Clinton Email Scandal

    © AP Photo/ Steven Senne
    US
    Get short URL
    0 50031

    People close to the investigation into the Hillary Clinton email scandal are accusing FBI Director James Comey of misrepresenting the number of emails forwarded by Huma Abedin to her scandal-plagued husband in front of Congress last week.

    According to a report from the Washington Post, Comey made an overstatement when he said Abedin had “forwarded hundreds and thousands of emails, some of which contain classified information.’’

    The Post’s sources claim that while Abedin did sometimes forward emails to her husband, disgraced former Congressman Anthony Weiner, it was a far smaller number than what Comey stated.

    “Somehow, her emails were being forwarded to Anthony Weiner, including classified information,” Comey also said, adding, “His then-spouse Huma Abedin appears to have had a regular practice of forwarding emails to him for him I think to print out for her so she could then deliver them to the secretary of state.”

    FBI Director James Comey
    © AP Photo/ Carolyn Kaster
    FBI Director James Comey Names Russia ‘Greatest Threat’ on Earth
    The paper’s sources also dispute this claim, saying that it was not a “regular practice” and that “none of the forwarded emails were marked classified, but a small number — a handful, one person said — contained information that was later judged to contain classified information.”

    The emails were discovered amid a probe into allegations that Weiner was engaging in sexually explicit conversations with a 15-year-old girl, including an exchange of photographs.

    The investigation led to a laptop being seized from the home Weiner shared with wife Abedin. Two weeks before the election, Comey announced that emails related to the candidate’s private email server may have been found on a laptop used by both Weiner and Abedin, prompting the agency to reopen their probe into the scandal.

    The Democrats, including Clinton herself, have blamed the reopening on the investigation for her loss to Trump in November 2016, along with usual suspects Russia and internet trolls.

    Related:

    What's Behind FBI Head Comey Calling Russia the 'Greatest Threat'
    Comey in the Hot Seat: Hot Issues or Hot Air?
    Comey on Choice to Announce Reopening of Clinton Probe Last Year
    Comey: FBI Did Not Give Clinton 'Free Pass for Bad Deeds' in Email Case
    WikiLeaks 'Important Focus' of FBI Attention - Director Comey
    Tags:
    Congress, Anthony Weiner, Huma Abedin, Hillary Clinton, James Comey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From the Red Square to Airbase in Syria: Russia Celebrates WII Victory Day
    From Red Square to Airbase in Syria: Russia Celebrates WWII Victory Day
    Rewriting History
    Victory Day: Fighting Attempts to Distort History
    Results of the French Presidential Election
    Results of the French Presidential Election

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok