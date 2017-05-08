Register
00:32 GMT +309 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shows a mobile phone (File)

    Israel’s Netanyahu Slams NYT, CNN as ‘Fake News’ Over Hamas Coverage

    © AFP 2017/ JACK GUEZ
    Politics
    Get short URL
    221644

    Dutifully following suit with the tweeted accusations of US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has begun referring to selected international media outlets as “fake news.”

    Netanyahu, unhappy with reports on his ongoing legal troubles and increasingly strident nationalist rhetoric, described CNN, the New York Times, and several other media outlets as "fake news" in a social media posting on Sunday, according to The Hill.

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) stands next to Republican US presidential candidate Donald Trump during their meeting in New York, September 25, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Kobi Gideon/GPO
    Netanyahu Cuts Human Rights Funding to UN After ‘Occupying Power’ Vote

    Referring to a recently modified policy by Palestinian political group Hamas, the embattled Israeli leader said: "Ever wonder what fake news is? Last week, headlines in CNN, Al Jazeera and The Guardian said Hamas now accepts a Palestinian state along the 1967 lines. The New York Times headline called this ‘moderation.'"

    Netanyahu, under fire in Israel for corruption and increasingly extremist views, sought to cast offers for peace in the region from his government's primary foe as a mere distraction.

    "The intimation is that Hamas now accepts the state of Israel," Netanyahu said. "Great news, right? Well except for one small detail: This is a complete distortion of the truth."

    In reporting the new Hamas charter announcement, CNN wrote: "Hamas says it accepts '67 borders, but doesn't recognize Israel," while a New York Times headline stated: "Hamas Tempers Extreme Stances In Bid For Power."

    The beleaguered prime minister, in attempting to distract from recent attention to his personal finances, stridently pushed back against the offer from Hamas to relax its policies toward Israel.

    "It's bad enough Hamas lies to the world. We don't also have to lie to ourselves," Netanyahu remarked, prior to crumpling up a piece of paper purported to contain the policies and throwing it into a trash bin.

    US President Trump has repeatedly referred to media outlets that describe his policies and comments in anything less than an appealing light as "fake news," particularly pointing his finger at CNN and the New York Times.

    Both US media outlets have strongly refuted the charges. The New York Times, in particular, saw its readership rise by an additional 276,000 digital subscribers in the final three months of 2016 — the highest rate of increase since the newspaper implemented a paywall in 2011, according to the Financial Times.

    Related:

    UN Official Forced to Quit in Wake of Report Exposing Israeli Apartheid
    UN West Asia Commission Says Israel Imposed 'Apartheid Regime' on Palestinians
    'An Apartheid Structure': Israel Bans BDS Advocates From Entering Country
    Tags:
    fake news, propaganda, Al Jazeera, The New York Times, CNN, Hamas, Donald Trump, Benjamin Netanyahu, Palestine, Jerusalem, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Female Face of WWII: Soviet Pilots, Snipers and Partisans
    Female Faces of WWII: Soviet Pilots, Snipers and Partisans
    Global Port Authority
    Global Port Authority
    Results of the French Presidential Election
    Results of the French Presidential Election

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok