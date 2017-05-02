Kim Jong-un to 'Untie Washington's Hands' If He Says No to Talks With Trump

"The North Korean issue is one of priority foreign policy tasks for the United States. This is why Trump's wish to find common ground with North Korea is quite reasonable. He has made this statement to see Pyongyang's reaction. If Kim Jong-un refuses to hold negotiations, he would untie Washington's hands, giving the US the opportunity to resolve the issue through other means. In such a case, no one would lambast the US for not trying to find a diplomatic solution," the analyst explained.
Washington will benefit even if Pyongyang refrains from responding to Trump's comments or takes the White House up on its offer, Galstyan said.
"If Kim Jong-un appears to be weak by saying that he is willing to negotiate, this could spark a political crisis in North Korea. This also suits the US," he said.
These remarks came at a time of escalating tensions between the United States and North Korea. Washington has recently adopted a hardline stance on Pyongyang, repeatedly saying that the United States could resolve the North Korean issue on its own if other nations, primarily China, do not make an effort.
The war of words between the United States and North Korea has escalated after Pyongyang stepped up its military efforts, carrying out a series of missile tests and pledging to conduct its sixth nuclear test. As a result, Washington officially ended its policy of "strategic patience" toward the reclusive nation, saying that all options are on the table.
However, President Trump has adopted a less assertive approach to North Korea in recent days. Last week, he limited his reaction to Pyongyang's failed missile test by tweeting that North Korea "disrespected the wishes of China." In addition, Trump described Kim Jong-un as "a pretty smart cookie" for holding on to power.
North Korea disrespected the wishes of China & its highly respected President when it launched, though unsuccessfully, a missile today. Bad!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 28, 2017
