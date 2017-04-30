Register
14:54 GMT +330 April 2017
Live
    Search
    China's first domestically built aircraft carrier is seen during its launching ceremony in Dalian, Liaoning province, China, April 26, 2017

    New Chinese Aircraft Carrier Potential Game Changer in Asia-Pacific

    © REUTERS/ Stringer
    Politics
    Get short URL
    257010

    Following the launch of the Chinese Type 001 aircraft carrier, the question arises whether it marks the shift in the balance of power in the Asia-Pacific region. Although in the near future the US and China are likely to maintain the established status quo in the region, in the long run the situation may change, observers assume.

    Beijing's launch of the Type 001A aircraft carrier from the Dalian shipyard of the China Shipbuilding Industry Corp. has become a national event. Meanwhile, observers wonder whether or not the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) is going to shift the balance of power in the Asia-Pacific region.

    "The Chinese fleet is the second to that of the US, in some respects, it is comparable to the Japanese one and surpasses all other fleets [in the region]," Andrei Frolov, Russian military expert and editor-in-chief of Arms Export, told Russian online newspaper Vzglyad.

    He believes that the Chinese fleet surpasses even the Russian Pacific Fleet, "maybe with the exception of the submarine component."

    "We have more nuclear submarines there, and their technical characteristics exceed those of the Chinese [underwater vessels]. But many nuclear submarines are currently under repair," the expert noted.

    China's first domestically built aircraft carrier is seen during its launching ceremony in Dalian, Liaoning province, China, April 26, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Stringer
    China's New Carrier 'Just First Stage in Creation of Fleet of Supercarriers'
    The new Chinese aircraft carrier is due to enter into service by 2020-2021. Its air group will reportedly consist of J-15 fighters (a Chinese copy of the Soviet Su-33 aircraft) or carrier-capable versions of the J-16 fighter jets, including special electronic-warfare aircraft J-16D. China is also developing carrier-borne "flying radars," sometimes referred to as the JZY-01.

    Commenting on the historic launch, Russian media outlet Lenta.ru remarked that some observers noticed steel constructions near the dock, which prompted speculations on China preparing to build a third aircraft carrier.

    The media outlet noted that although it's hard to compare the US Pacific Fleet and China's Navy in terms of the number of aircraft carriers and warplanes in their air groups, it is obvious that Beijing is determined to boost PLAN's military capabilities of its fleet in the region.

    "Previously the Chinese fleet and long-range bomber missile carriers didn't command support from fighter jets at a distance of more than several hundred kilometers off the continental coast," the media outlet underscored, suggesting that the world may soon witness a naval race between Beijing and Washington in the Asia-Pacific region.

    China's first domestically built aircraft carrier is seen during its launching ceremony in Dalian, China April 26, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Stringer
    Homegrown Aircraft Carriers: Is China Seeking to Challenge US Naval Dominance?
    It appears that the US has serious concerns about China beefing up its military presence in the Pacific. Donald Trump's election promise to raise the US Navy's fleet from a planned 308 to 350 ships and to add about 100 fighter planes reflects such concerns.

    According to some observers, one of the main reasons for Washington's plans to boost its fleet is the need to maintain military predominance over China in the region.

    "The US Navy is perhaps the greatest source of regional stability in Asia," then Republican nominee Donald Trump's aides Alexander Gray and Peter Navarro wrote for Foreign Policy on November 7, 2016.

    "With the Chinese already outnumbering the US Navy in Pacific-based submarines and projected to have 415 warships and nearly 100 submarines by 2030, the mere initiation of the Trump naval program will reassure our allies that the United States remains committed in the long term to its traditional role as guarantor of the liberal order in Asia," Gray and Navarro said.

    Still, Russian military expert Vasily Kashin believes that the two geopolitical players will largely maintain the established balance of power in the Asia-Pacific region in the next few years.

    "Given the fact that the Chinese aircraft carrier will be completed and enter Navy service only by 2020, the balance of power in the Pacific region won't change in the near future," Russian military expert Vasily Kashin told Vzglyad.

    A military honor guard prepares for US Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Jonathan Greenert's visit with Commander in Chief of the PLA Navy Adm. Wu Shengli at a welcoming ceremony at the PLA Navy headquarters outside Beijing, China
    © AP Photo/ Stephen Shaver, Pool
    Construction of New Chinese Destroyers Picks Up Pace
    However, in the long term, having increased the number of warships, China is likely to "solve more diverse tasks in the adjacent seas of the Western Pacific to increase its chances in potential operations against Taiwan and in the South China Sea," the Russian expert believes.

    He admitted that in comparison with the US naval fleet Chinese warships have lesser capabilities, but they are intended for another set of tasks:

    "They won't be used for missions around the world, they are intended solely for operations in the seas adjacent to China," Kashin stressed.

    Indeed, while commenting on the question of whether or not China is planning to establish new naval bases overseas spokesman for China's Ministry of National Defense (MND) Senior Colonel Yang Yujun remarked: "You just mentioned that naval bases should be built all over the world because China has aircraft carriers. I think you think too much."

    "The main offshore support facilities for aircraft carriers include the home ports for aircraft carriers, the airfields for aircraft and the training and supporting facilities. They are the main facilities supporting the aircraft carrier troops to carry out daily activities," Yang emphasized.

    Related:

    USS Carl Vinson Carrier Group Enters Sea of Japan Amid Heightened Security
    China's New Carrier 'Just First Stage in Creation of Fleet of Supercarriers'
    Domestic or Imported? New Chinese Aircraft Carrier Has Soviet Roots
    Beijing Launches First China-Made Aircraft Carrier Amid North Korean Crisis
    Tags:
    US foreign policy, aircraft carriers, Type 001A, US Pacific Command (PACOM), US Pacific Fleet, People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN), Peter Navarro, Donald Trump, Asia-Pacific, South China Sea, China, United States, Russia, Taiwan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Night Rehearsal of the Victory Day Military Parade in Moscow
    Night Rehearsal of the Victory Day Military Parade in Moscow
    Macron the Media Bouncer
    Macron the Media Bouncer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok