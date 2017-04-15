Register
    Demonstrators participate in a march and rally to demand President Donald Trump release his tax returns, Saturday, April 15, 2017, in New York

    Come Clean: Marches Around US Demand Trump Release Tax Returns

    A national day of protest is now in progress across the US, as in over 100 cities marchers are calling on US President Donald Trump to release his tax returns.

    April 15 is the US deadline for filing tax returns, and was thought by organizers of the march to be a fitting day to demand that the sitting US president follow in the footsteps of his peers and adopt a practice of financial transparency by releasing his tax returns, as every president since Nixon has done.

    Organizers expected more than 10,000 to attend the Tax March in Washington, DC, and many more to gather in New York City, where crowds will pass Trump Tower, the president's high-profile Manhattan property. Demonstrations are also underway in Chicago, Illinois; Seattle, Washington; and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

    During the Washington event, Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR), a member of the Senate Finance Committee, stated during a fiery speech that those seeking to expose Trump's financial backroom dealings are "taking the gloves off," as crowds chanted in response "knock it off!"

    Wyden, along with several other Democratic senators, has introduced legislation to require that presidents, and those seeking to be nominated for the post, release their tax returns, in efforts to increase financial transparency in the US government, according to The Hill.

    Protesters have been every bit as vocal as lawmakers. Attending her first march in Washington since the election of Trump, local resident and funeral home employee CJ Ingram said, "I'm really mad because he made Barack Obama produce his birth certificate and he's not even producing his tax returns. C'mon really? What are you hiding?" according to the Washington Post.

    Marches are scheduled in San Francisco and Los Angeles, as well.

    In West Palm Beach, Florida, a "March-a-Lago" event is taking place near Trump's palatial Mar-a-Lago resort, where the president is spending the weekend playing golf, his fifteenth junket since being inaugurated less than three months ago.

    As reported by the Palm Beach Post, Trump's motorcade "took a longer than usual route home from golf," to avoid the protesters outside his gates.

    Tags:
protest, anti-Trump protest, protest, march, US Senate, Ron Wyden, Donald Trump, West Palm Beach, Washington DC, New York city, United States, San Francisco, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Chicago
      American Socialist
      Either the propaganda is intense or the American Public are dense.
      They voted for and are rooting for a man who epitomizes corporate greed, the rich, the spoiled, and the oligarchs, lol.

      Even to this day.. even after Trump has revealed his true colors and is a puppet of the hidden powers.. people like Alex Funkin' Jones still come to his defense, even willing to go to war for Trump. is this not insane? Americans are doomed.

      wake the funk up Americans.. you people are supporting the very people responsible for stealing your pensions and enslaving your children. atleast stop with the herd mentality and outward patriotism.. i know it's cool to look Patriotic.. but you are buffoons.

      this guy below me is a great example of this.. LOL.
      he's still defending Trump and blaming others. WOW!
      All they (actually, Soros and others) want is Trump out and some socialist trash in, and they will say and do anything to reach their objective.
      American Socialist, The Russians seemed to like Tillerson and I trust their opinion. Russia is also suggesting that Trump has to behave a certain way at this time because of the power of the forces against him.

      Trump is still working on healthcare and has softened his approach just as people suggested. There is no hard deadline as long as the process seems to move forward.

      trump could have been much more destructive in Syria than he was. Tillerson didn't meet with Russian opposition (Nalvany) etc. But as a socialist, I don't expect you to ever be content with Trump.
      And these protests from people who pay little if any taxes. The vast majority of the impoverished in the US vote for the DNC. So how is paying people not to work any answer? And I don't need Sputnik to tell me that there are a lot of them. They are imported by the millions and it is taught in public and private schools and via most media. Of course there are a lot of globalist/Marxists.
