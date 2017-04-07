US Attack in Syria Significantly Damages Russian-US Ties - Kremlin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The US launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha'irat near Homs late Thursday. US President Donald Trump said the attack was a response to the alleged chemical weapon use in Idlib on Tuesday, which Washington blames on Damascus.

"This move by Washington is causing substantial damage to Russian-US relations, which are in tatters as it is," Peskov told reporters.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said in a statement after the US attack that there were no discussions or prior contacts between the United States and Moscow ahead of the missile strike on the Syrian base.