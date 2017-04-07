Syrian Sha'irat Airbase Heavily Damaged After US Strike, All Planes Out of Order

Syrian television reports that flames continue to engulf the airfield following the attack.

"All aircraft located there have been damaged, you can say it is completely destroyed," the staffer said.

The United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha'irat late Thursday. US President Donald Trump said the attack was a response to the alleged chemical weapons use in Idlib on Tuesday, which Washington blames on Damascus.

