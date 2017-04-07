Syrian Sha'irat Airbase Heavily Damaged After US Strike, All Planes Out of Order

Syrian television reports that flames continue to engulf the airfield following the attack.
"All aircraft located there have been damaged, you can say it is completely destroyed," the staffer said.
The United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha'irat late Thursday. US President Donald Trump said the attack was a response to the alleged chemical weapons use in Idlib on Tuesday, which Washington blames on Damascus.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Come on Russia stand firm and don't allow this to happen again you are the only county plus your true allies that that can break the power of the lunatics running the USA. Reply | -2 | Edit | Delete I hope the stocks of nerve gas were not damaged? Assad and Putin maybe noticed it is not the same as bombing women and children? Brave Putin, Brave Assad. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Are the S400 just for display? Is Russia really the friend of Syria or is Russia just going to sit tight and look when another sovereign state is bombed back to stone age followed by total chaos like in Libya and other places. The "exceptional state" and its master the "self explained chosen ones by Jahve" have themselves passed another red line and should receive something that they never are able to raise up again. Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete We all know why this happened: Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Russia should no do a massive bombattack against idlib and all terorist city in Syria. This inlcude also US terrorist. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Trump did a sarkozy "netanyahu is a liar" trick to con us. All that initial talk about no regime change etc was all fake, they had a chemical false flag and this extensive bombing planned all along. Reply | -1 | Edit | Delete Well thanks to the so called Russian air defense systems. Reply | -1 | Edit | Delete What an unreliable partner Russia has become. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete kazer, Russia has installed limited defensive systems at their air and naval bases. These defenses don't cover the whole country, and the long range element of those defenses are not deployed in sufficient numbers to handle a barrage of cruise missiles, short range systems were deployed for that. This attack occurred rather far away from those air defense assets.
jj42
Mishka Kyiv
Robert Klimenko
Jarl Stoltz
A few weeks ago the Syrians had the audacity to defend their airspace against Israeli aggression...today they struck back using, as usual, the US army to do their dirty work. And as usual...fake news was used to get the US to cooperate.
By this atrocity Trump has shown his true colors. Until yesterday I was hopeful that this US president may be different...never again will I trust anything coming out of this *censored* mouth.
Peace
Its time to stop US terroriststate.
Drain the swamp
kazer
kazer
Erik Tretein reply tokazer(Show commentHide comment)