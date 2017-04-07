Register
10:29 GMT +307 April 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    This Oct. 7, 2016 satellite image released by the U.S. Department of Defense shows Shayrat air base in Syria. The United States blasted a Syrian air base with a barrage of cruise missiles on Friday, April 7, 2017 in fiery retaliation for this week's gruesome chemical weapons attack against civilians.

    Syrian Sha'irat Airbase Heavily Damaged After US Strike, All Planes Out of Order

    © AP Photo/ DigitalGlobe/U.S. Department of Defense
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    353556346

    The Ash Sha'irat military airfield near Homs in Syria has been destroyed and its aircraft damaged in US missile strikes, the airfield staffer told Sputnik on Friday.

    Syrian television reports that flames continue to engulf the airfield following the attack.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin attends his annual end-of-year news conference in Moscow, Russia
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Klimentyev
    Putin Considers US Attack in Syria Aggression Against Sovereign State - Kremlin

    "All aircraft located there have been damaged, you can say it is completely destroyed," the staffer said.

    The United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha'irat late Thursday. US President Donald Trump said the attack was a response to the alleged chemical weapons use in Idlib on Tuesday, which Washington blames on Damascus.

    DETAILS TO FOLLOW.

    Tags:
    attack, Tomahawk, Ash Sha'irat, Syria, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      jj42
      Come on Russia stand firm and don't allow this to happen again you are the only county plus your true allies that that can break the power of the lunatics running the USA.
    • Reply
      avatar
      Mishka Kyiv
      I hope the stocks of nerve gas were not damaged? Assad and Putin maybe noticed it is not the same as bombing women and children? Brave Putin, Brave Assad.
    • Reply
      avatar
      Robert Klimenko
      Are the S400 just for display? Is Russia really the friend of Syria or is Russia just going to sit tight and look when another sovereign state is bombed back to stone age followed by total chaos like in Libya and other places. The "exceptional state" and its master the "self explained chosen ones by Jahve" have themselves passed another red line and should receive something that they never are able to raise up again.
    • Reply
      avatar
      Jarl Stoltz
      We all know why this happened:

      A few weeks ago the Syrians had the audacity to defend their airspace against Israeli aggression...today they struck back using, as usual, the US army to do their dirty work. And as usual...fake news was used to get the US to cooperate.

      By this atrocity Trump has shown his true colors. Until yesterday I was hopeful that this US president may be different...never again will I trust anything coming out of this *censored* mouth.
    • Reply
      Peace
      Russia should no do a massive bombattack against idlib and all terorist city in Syria. This inlcude also US terrorist.

      Its time to stop US terroriststate.
    • Reply
      Drain the swamp
      Trump did a sarkozy "netanyahu is a liar" trick to con us. All that initial talk about no regime change etc was all fake, they had a chemical false flag and this extensive bombing planned all along.
    • Reply
      avatar
      kazer
      Well thanks to the so called Russian air defense systems.
    • Reply
      avatar
      kazer
      What an unreliable partner Russia has become.
    • Reply
      avatar
      Erik Tretein reply tokazer(Show commentHide comment)
      kazer, Russia has installed limited defensive systems at their air and naval bases. These defenses don't cover the whole country, and the long range element of those defenses are not deployed in sufficient numbers to handle a barrage of cruise missiles, short range systems were deployed for that. This attack occurred rather far away from those air defense assets.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ghosts of the Soviet Era: Creepy Charm of Abandoned and Rundown Places
    Ghosts of the Soviet Era: Creepy Charm of Abandoned and Rundown Places
    Attitude Changed
    Attitude Changed
    Terrorist Attack in St.Petersburg Metro
    Terrorist Attack in the St.Petersburg Metro

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok