Register
16:17 GMT +306 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Syria's President Bashar al-Assad speaks to French journalists in Damascus, Syria, in this handout picture provided by SANA on January 9, 2017

    Idlib Attack Aims to Prevent US From Softening Stance on Assad - Syrian Envoy

    © REUTERS/ SANA
    Politics
    Get short URL
    113020

    The recent reported chemical attack in the Syrian province of Idlib was aimed against the change of the United States' position on the future of Syrian President Bashar Assad after long-term demands of his stepping down, Syria’s Ambassador to China Imad Moustapha told Sputnik on Thursday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On March 30, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, during his official visit to Turkey, stated that the future of Assad should be decided by the Syrian citizens. Previous long-term US position has put Assad’s resignation as essential condition for Syrian crisis settlement.

    Syrian pro-regime supporters dressed in military uniform stand in front of a mural of President Bashar al-Assad during a rally in Damascus. File photo
    © AFP 2017/ Louai Beshara
    Using Chemical Weapons Against Civilians? Assad 'Would Never Make Such a Crazy Move'

    "Most probably, these new chemical attacks were really directed against the Trump administration’s public statements regarding President Assad. Now the administration would be blackmailed and forced to toe the line," Moustapha, a former ambassador to the United States, said.

    On Tuesday, the Syrian National Coalition of Revolutionary and Opposition Forces and some other sources reported that some 80 people were killed and 200 injured in a chemical weapon attack in Idlib, blaming the Syrian army for the incident. The Syrian Armed Forces refuted the allegations.

    Aleppo, Syria, March 2017
    © Photo: Mohamed Maaruf
    Syria to Be Wiped Off Map If Gov't Abandon Counterterror War - Assad

    Following the incident, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday called the chemical attack unacceptable and announced change of his attitude regarding the situation in Syria and Assad.

    Following a 2013 chemical weapon attack in Syria's East Ghouta, Syria joined the Convention on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons. This was the result of an agreement between Russia and the United States on the destruction of chemical weapons in the Arab country under the control of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), which also prevented the US military intervention in Syria. In January 2016, the OPCW announced that all chemical weapons in Syria had been destroyed.

    However, in June 2016, the US State Department released a report saying Syria continued to use chemical substances against citizens and suggesting the country could also stockpile chemical weapons. UN High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Kim Won-soo said that the UN and OPCW experts still could not confirm the complete destruction of chemical weapon production facilities in Syria.

    Tags:
    chemical attack, UN’s Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), Syrian Armed Forces, Donald Trump, Bashar al-Assad, Idlib, United States, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      Darrell R
      It would make no sense for Assad to do this. With all the assistance he gets from Russia, he is not so desperate. Assad is reaching out to the international community for support and knows this would achieve the opposite. It just doesn't add up for Assad to do this. Trump couldn't possibly believe the BS he has been talking. He has been very critical of the intelligence community that claimed Iraq had weapons of mass destruction, yet he is so quick to jump to this conclusion.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Take a Virtual Journey to Majestic Alaska
    Take a Virtual Journey to Majestic Alaska
    Resistance School Cartoon
    Can’t We Just Resist Trump by Sharing Funny Memes?
    Terrorist Attack in St.Petersburg Metro
    Terrorist Attack in the St.Petersburg Metro

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok