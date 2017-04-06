Europeans Aware West-Linked Corporate Media Lying - Assad

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — It has become difficult for the corporate media and politicians that have links to the West to control the flows of information, as due to social media the general public can receive a more full picture of what is happening in the world, Syrian President Bashar Assad told the Croatian Vecernji List newspaper in an interview published on Thursday.

"[T]hanks to the social media, it has become difficult for the corporate media linked to the political machines in the West to control the ins and outs of information and data throughout the world. What has changed in Europe today is that the public opinion knows very well that the corporate media and the politicians are lying," Assad was quoted as saying by Sana news agency.

He pointed out that people were searching for answers to questions related to the situation on the ground in the Middle Eastern countries, in particular, regarding links between the chaos there and officials in the Western countries.

"But the public opinion does not know the full truth, it knows only part of the truth and is seeking out the truth of what is happening in Syria, what happened in Libya, and what’s happening in Yemen today, and is asking questions about the relationship between the officials in their countries and the petrodollars in the Gulf states, and other questions," Assad added.

Syria's civil war between government forces and a wide range of opposition groups and terrorists, such as Daesh and Jabhat Fatah al Sham (formerly known as the Nusra Front), both outlawed in Russia, has raged for over six years and has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives. The West has repeatedly accused the Assad government of violence against civilians, which the Syrian authorities have denied.