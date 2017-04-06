'No Logic' to West’s Middle East Moves: Trump Talks Syria With Jordan’s King

The two leaders held a bilateral meeting at the White House on crucial Middle East issues, such as methods of defeating the Daesh terrorist group. But the geopolitical implications of the meeting are significant, journalist and political analyst Dmitry Babich told Radio Sputnik's Brian Becker.

"If you look from a pure human point of view, there are terrible things going on in which Jordan indirectly participates," Babich said.

"Jordan not only supported the armed insurgency in neighboring Syria, Jordan is a part of that coalition which is now destroying Yemen, basically bombing that country. Jordan also provided direct support for the American-led coalition in its so-called war on ISIS [Daesh], which still looks more like a war on the Syrian government army."

© REUTERS/ Lucas Jackson Russia Submitted Draft Resolution on Probing Syria Chemical Attack

The White House on Tuesday blamed a deadly chemical weapons attack in Syria's Idlib on the government of President Bashar Assad and said the incident was "reprehensible and cannot be ignored by the civilized world."

Babich pointed out that the attack came the day after Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said the US had abandoned the policy of regime change in Syria.

"It looks like a false attack," Babich suggested.

"I think there needs to be a real investigation, but it is very suspicious that you have these kind of presumed chemical attacks from the Syrian government every time there is a possibility for peace settlement. The radical opposition just needs a pretext to launch another war against the Syrian government."

He added that while there may be a problem with democracy in Syria, it is no more serious than human rights issues that plague monarchies such as Jordan's.

"From a moral point of view, the Western positions on Jordan and on Syria are simply indefensible. There is no logic there," Babich claimed. "If there is any logic, that is the logic of ideological domination."

On Monday, Trump met with Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, and is set to meet with China's President Xi Jinping on Thursday.