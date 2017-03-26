Register
20:54 GMT +326 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Belarus police detain a protester with an opposition flag during an opposition rally in Minsk, Belarus, Saturday, March 25, 2017

    US Demands Immediate Release of Detained Belarusian Activists It Helped Fund

    © AP Photo/ Sergei Grits
    Politics
    Get short URL
    151114714

    The US Embassy in Belarus is demanding that Belarusian authorities release all protesters detained at Saturday's unauthorized rally in Minsk. The request comes just days following revelations that US aid agencies have increased their spending on 'democracy promotion' initiatives in Belarus to the tune of several million dollars.

    On Saturday, Belarusian police detained several hundred people after opposition activists attempted to carry out an unauthorized rally in the center of the Belarusian capital of Minsk. According to human rights organizations, some 700 people were detained; about 100 of them were still in custody as of Sunday morning. Some of the protesters who have been released now face administrative charges for participation in an unauthorized mass event, while others were let go without being charged.

    In a statement late on Saturday, the US Embassy marked its "deep concern" with the Belarusian government's refusal "to allow peaceful demonstrations in Minsk for the annual 'Freedom Day' commemoration."

    Victory square, Minsk
    © Photo: Redline
    Russia 'Must Outwit, Outmaneuver EU, US in Struggle for Belarusian Hearts & Minds'
    Marking its distress over reports of the use of force against detainees, the statement emphasized that "the authorities' large-scale detention of peaceful protesters, human rights observers and journalists infringes upon basic democratic values."

    "The United States will continue to closely monitor this situation, and calls on the government of Belarus to immediately release all remaining peaceful protesters, human rights advocates, and journalists, to guarantee the rights of citizens to peaceful assembly and free speech, and to uphold its international commitments," the Embassy's statement concluded.

    Special police officers apprehend a young woman during an unauthorized opposition rally in Minsk, March 25
    © Sputnik/ Viktor Tolochko
    Special police officers apprehend a young woman during an unauthorized opposition rally in Minsk, March 25

    The US request comes just days after revelations in Russian-language media that US agencies and NGOs, including USAID and the National Endowment for Democracy, have raised the amounts earmarked for media, human rights and civil society initiatives in Belarus. For example, USAID committed $9 million in support for 'democracy development' in 2017, compared with $8.3 million in 2016 and $7 million in 2015. The State Department and other government and private organizations have committed millions of dollars more on other initiatives, including the training of independent journalists.

    People hold a banner at a protest against increased tariffs for communal services and new taxes, including the tax for those who are not in full-time employment, in Minsk, Belarus March 15, 2017. The banner reads, We are not spongers!
    © REUTERS/ Vasily Fedosenko
    Importing Democracy: US Breeding Activism in Belarus Raises Color Revolution Concerns
    Belarusian opposition activists had been planning Saturday's protests over the course of several months. Activists hoped that large numbers of people, including those who are normally apolitical, would come out into the streets to protest recent unpopular government decisions, including a proposed tax on the unemployed.

    Failing to get the necessary permits from authorities in the Belarusian capital, protesters hoped to go ahead with the protest anyway. But on Saturday, police blocked off the expected meeting point, detained several protest leaders at the Academy of Sciences metro station, and then began driving protesters off central streets, where they were broken up into smaller groups and detained. Other potential staging areas were also blocked off as protesters attempted to reorganize in other areas.

    Before being broken up, protesters whistled and cried the slogans "Freedom," "For Shame," and "Resign," presumably directed at Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

    Some residents of the Belarusian capital criticized the protesters, blaming them for the traffic jams and the inconvenience they caused. One woman was reported to have yelled at the protesters, telling them they should have staged their rally somewhere else, and asking them "Do you want it to be like in Ukraine?"

    Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko speaks during a news conference in Minsk, Belarus. File photo
    © AP Photo/ Sergei Grits
    Lukashenko: US, German Funds Sponsor Provocateurs in Belarus
    Earlier this month, Lukashenko ordered the detention of over two dozen persons whom he said were provocateurs being trained to organize riots during Saturday's protest. The agitators were being trained at several makeshift camps in Belarus, as well as in neighboring Ukraine, according to Lukashenko. On Friday, the president said that US and German funding sent through Lithuania and Poland had been used to finance the camps.

    Last week, Belarusian border guards opened fire on an SUV attempting to ram through a checkpoint at Alexandrovka, on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border. Authorities found weapons and explosives in the vehicle, and the SUV's occupants were detained. An investigation has been launched into that incident.

    Throughout preparations for the disturbances, Lukashenko complained that opposition activists were trying to use popular dissatisfaction over the tax law for political gain to try to "destroy" the country. "We need to pluck these provocateurs as one would pick raisins out of a bun; they must answer in accordance with the full extent of the law…There will be no Maidan in Belarus."

    Related:

    Russia 'Must Outwit, Outmatch EU, US in Struggle for Belarusian Hearts & Minds'
    Lukashenko: US, German Funds Sponsor Provocateurs in Belarus
    Importing Democracy: US Breeds Activism in Belarus
    Dozens of Militants Plotting Provocative Acts Detained in Belarus - President
    Tags:
    arrests, protests, detention, United States, Belarus
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      AnomicDust
      OMON dealing with homos like the pros.
    • Reply
      Jet fuel can't melt steel beams
      "Unauthorised rally".......well how about no us ambassy..
    • Reply
      Rick Sanchez
      I wonder if these US funded 'peaceful' protesters were just as peaceful as the peaceful protesters in Kiev?
    • Reply
      avatar
      jameskees
      No one to distribute "Cookies" and coffee to those "maidanists" ???
    • Reply
      avatar
      Mitach2002
      Lmao. Tell the terrorist American government to go suck a meat stick.
      Keep those terrorists locked up.
      Yes, read the definition, they are terrorists.
    • Reply
      avatar
      francescoslossel
      if you translate, democrazy promotion, you will find: choosing war! (i belive it's forbidden by international law!)
    • Reply
      sophm0e38
      Either Trump isn't in control of the US government or Trump lied his way through the US election campaign.
    • Reply
      avatar
      slimyfox
      If Lukashenko is not an idiot and I have serious conviction that actually he is as every dictator and autocrat is an idiot, he should realise that hand gloves are off and that open hostilities will or they already started. He should send extreme warning to whole western world by declaring US ambassador and at least 10 top diplomats in embassy as persona non grata and kick them out with 48 hours notice. Beside that he should with a presidential decree close and expel all USA or west backed NGO in Belarus.

      Only such harsh response would have effect and would send very loud and clear message. Beside that he should explain in detail to the public and I mean very laud and clear what is west intention and what they did in Ukraine. He should state that neither NATO nor EU have any sincere intentions with Belorussia but main purpose is to provoke war with Russia and use Belorussia as springboard so that Russia will have no other option but to attack and destroy Belorussia.

      Lukashenko would need to go in open information war, but so far he was playing double game and someone in Russia should remind him that Yanukovich was doing the same and now he is in exile. Russia further more should emphasise that is he betrays Russia he will have to look for another country to escape prosecution and possible execution in Belorussia. If it happens another Maidan this time in Minsk the outcome wont be much different as USA and NATO will do all they cab that their people very quickly depose of current leaders. Lukashenko should after setting the situation held a elections and seek new mandate without cheating as it is his usual practice. He should understand that Russia will be prepared to help him for as long as he turns the page and stop with double game and do all things right with having Belorussia in mind not his own arse.
    • Reply
      avatar
      slimyfox
      By the way what is happening when in USA have unauthorised demonstrations such as "Black lives matters" Do police join them happily demonstrating to the world true meaning of democracy or they started as maniacs to shoot even more people? Belarusian authorities have to expose USA double standards, they have to emphasise all bad things in USA thus countering US propaganda.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Celebrated in the Streets: Politicians Immortalized by Striking Graffiti Images
    Celebrated in the Streets: Politicians Immortalized by Striking Graffiti Images
    Little Shop of Terror
    Little Shop of Terror
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok