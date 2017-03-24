Lukashenko: US, German Funds Sponsor Provocateurs in Belarus

"The president noted that the financing of respective illegal activity was carried out mainly through Lithuania and Poland," his press service said in a statement.
"And they are offended — they heard my statement in Mogilev, Lukashenko [was talking] about Ukraine, Lithuania and Poland. But if it's true?! US, German funds were giving money [to the militants] with the help of the Poles and Lithuanians," Lukashenko said as quoted in the statement.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Hasn't the Ukrainian project opened his eyes yet? He really thinks the west actually can treat him as a friend? What happened is Ukraine is exactly what they have in mind for Belarus. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete And this is a surprise? It's not just Belarus, but most of the CIS Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete The Ukraine is a good example of the bad side effects of western medicine. Be smart, learn from mistakes of others. Soros money is probably in there somewhere.
md74
Rick Sanchez
Darrell R