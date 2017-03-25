Register
14:34 GMT +325 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan meets with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey, January 28, 2017.

    UK MPs: EU Showed 'Insufficient Understanding' Toward Post-Coup Turkey

    © REUTERS/ Yasin Bulbul
    Politics
    Get short URL
    117623

    As a swirl of jibes continues to raise the hackles of both Turkish and European officials across Europe and Turkey, the UK stands as an outlier. Diplomatic relations - at least publicly - have been cordial.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, and Turkey's Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, address the media during a news conference after a meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2011.
    © AP Photo/ Michael Sohn
    What Did You Call Me? Erodgan-Merkel 'Dictator-Nazi' Spat Continues
    As a swirl of jibes continues to raise the hackles of both Turkish and European officials across Europe and Turkey, the UK stands as an outlier. Diplomatic relations — at least publicly — have been cordial.

    A new report by the UK Foreign Affairs Select Committee is calling on the government to strengthen ties with Turkey even further, specifically due to the UK's impending exit from the European Union — and the subsequent need for the UK to renegotiate trade deals with partners.

    "Both the UK and Turkish governments currently regard the UK's withdrawal from the European Union as being both an opportunity and incentive to strengthen their bilateral relationship, through the enhancement of trade, defence, and security ties," said Sir Alan Duncan, minister for Europe and the Americas at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

    Sir Alan gave evidence during the committee's six month investigation into the UK-Turkey relationship.

    Reaction to Failed Coup

    Speaking in January 2017, Sir Alan noted that much of the reaction from the EU to the July 15, 2016 failed coup attempt — aimed at overthrowing the democratically elected President Recep Tayyip Erdogan — has been critical.

    "There has been insufficient understanding in many quarters, particularly within the membership of the European Union, about what Turkey had to face and still faces.

    "What was important with the Turks was to ask the questions and understand first, before criticizing later. The EU was overcritical too quickly."

    The tone of the committee's report is in stark contrast to the public dismay expressed by EU officials, many of whom have been condemnatory of the post-coup crackdown initiated by President Erdogan. 

    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May has been accused of prioritizing trade deals over human rights.
    © REUTERS/ Steve Parsons
    'Desperate' UK Accused of Putting Post-Brexit Trade Deals Ahead of Human Rights

    Indeed, the report notes that "the understanding that the UK has shown to Turkey is almost unique. The UK empathizes before it criticizes."

    However, the measures taken by the Erdogan government in the aftermath of last year's unrest have been severe.

    More than 140,000 people have been suspended, dismissed or arrested from all branches of the military and from within the media.

    In March 2017, Danish Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen became the latest European leader to publicly pressure Turkey to cease cracking down on dissent, adding that he was concerned "democratic principles are under great pressure" in Turkey.

    However, the UK government continues to be wary of joining the chorus of overtly critical voices.

    Foreign and Commonwealth Office minister Sir Alan added:

    "It would be naive to assume that any country would go through a coup such as the one Turkey went through and not see significant changes made in order to protect its democracy and the rule of law. The UK is right to support Turkey's defense of itself against future threats from coups and terrorism. However, Turkey must demonstrate its commitment to upholding its international legal obligations during its response to these threats, and the UK has an important role to play in ensuring Turkey's compliance."

    Gulenist Movement

    The role of the Gulenist movement — so-called after the US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen — which President Erdogan blames as being behind the bloody 2016 coup, was also explored.

    Gulen's supporters say that they are a peaceful community based around spirituality, following the teachings of imam Gulen.

    US based cleric Fethullah Gulen at his home in Saylorsburg, Pennsylvania
    © REUTERS/ Charles Mostoller
    US based cleric Fethullah Gulen at his home in Saylorsburg, Pennsylvania

    On March 18, a German intelligence report seemed to back the Gulenists by suggesting that Fethullah Gulen was not the mastermind of the Turkish coup attempt.

    However, the Foreign Affairs Select Committee heard evidence that was more circumspect.

    Foreign and Commonwealth Office minister Sir Alan Duncan said:

    "The explanations provided to us by the Gulenists did not resolve our uncertainties about the fundamental nature and motives of their movement…A lack of transparency pervades some of the core activities of the Gulenists, making it impossible for us to confirm that all of these activities are purely philanthropic."

    UK-Turkey Trade Relations

    Also discussed, were UK attempts to re-shape it's trade relationship with Turkey.

    Professor William Hale, Emeritus Professor at the School of African and Oriental Studies in London, noted that a re-set was necessary, post Brexit:

    "The British government is attempting to develop its relations with Turkey, but in opting to leave the EU it has lost its main negotiating card".

    Evidence of a re-engagement with Turkey in the aftermath of the June 2016 Brexit referendum has already been much vaunted by the British government.

    Indeed, in January 2017, Theresa May became the first western leader to visit Turkish President Erdogan since the failed military coup of July 2016, agreeing to further collaborate with the Turkish strongman to help defeat terrorism.

    Calling Turkey one of the UK's "oldest friends" May announced that Britain had agreed a €115m defence deal to help develop fighter jets for the Turkish air force.

    For his part, Mr Erdogan announced that Turkey aimed to increase trade with the UK to US$20bn a year from US$15.6bn.

    The real strength of any UK Turkey trade relationship will not become clear until the UK has been able to disentangle for the EU, through Brexit negotiations.

    The first step towards that goal begins next week, when Prime Minister May is finally expected to trigger Article 50 — the formal apparatus to start Brexit negotiations — on Wednesday, March 29 2017.

    Related:

    What Did You Call Me? Erodgan-Merkel 'Dictator-Nazi' Spat Continues
    'Human Rights Are Another Negotiating Point': UK Slammed for Turkey Arms Deal
    'Desperate' UK Accused of Putting Post-Brexit Trade Deals Ahead of Human Rights
    Tags:
    coup attempt, EU membership, international relations, human rights, trade, Brexit, UK Foreign Affairs Committee, House of Commons, European Union, Alan Duncan, Turkey, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      cast235
      Erdogan MOST be smiling with the last tooth.
      It was actually E.U, U.K, NATO that attempted the coup. To remove ERDOGAN by force. They wanted him DEAD so he could not reclaim the throne. And possibly all his family.
      That's the way they DO coups.
      I would put on chemical proof gloves to touch that woman,. She NASTY.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Little Shop of Terror
    Little Shop of Terror
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok